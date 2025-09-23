MDWerks’ Two Trees Beverage Subsidiary Awarded Gold Medal at the 2025 New York World Spirits Competition

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MDWerks, Inc. (“MDWerks” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: MDWK), a forward-thinking company leading the charge in the world of sustainable technology, today announced that its award-winning subsidiary, Two Trees Beverage Company (“Two Trees”), received a Gold Medal at the 2025 New York World Spirits Competition for its Land of the Sky straight bourbon whiskey, which debuted earlier this year as the inaugural product in Two Trees’ Uplifting Spirits series. Two Trees donates a percentage of sales from Land of the Sky to Hurricane Helene relief efforts.

The prestigious New York World Spirits Competition recognizes only those spirits that meet the highest quality standards based on blind evaluations performed by world-class judges, ensuring impartial and rigorous assessment. The New York World Spirits Competition is owned and operated by The Tasting Alliance, a venerated authority in wine and spirits evaluation.

Steven Laker, Chief Executive Officer of MDWerks, commented, “We are thrilled to announce that Two Trees Beverage Company has been awarded a Gold Medal for its Land of the Sky straight bourbon whiskey at this year’s esteemed New York World Spirits Competition. This coveted industry accolade, which is based on a blind taste evaluation by expert judges, showcases the exceptional quality of spirits produced by Two Trees. Consumers enthusiastically have embraced Land of the Sky, reflecting the bourbon’s symphony of flavors and aromas, its contribution to Hurricane Helene relief efforts, and its environmental benefits under Two Trees’ innovative sustainable maturation process. To win a Gold Medal at this year’s event is a tremendous honor and testament to our team’s commitment to creating extraordinary, distinguished spirits.”

In addition to receiving the Gold Medal at the 2025 New York World Spirits Competition, Two Trees has amassed multiple other blind tasting awards for its sustainably matured portfolio of spirits, including three 2025 SIP Awards earlier this summer.

To learn more about the New York World Spirits Competition and The Tasting Alliance please visit: https://thetastingalliance.com/events/new-york-world-spirits-competition.

About MDWerks, Inc.

MDWerks, Inc. (“MDWerks”) (OTCQB: MDWK) is a forward-thinking company that is leading the charge in the world of sustainable technology. As a prominent provider of energy wave technologies, MDWerks is committed to developing innovative solutions that help businesses reduce their costs and drive business value. For more information, please visit https://mdwerksinc.com/.

MDWerks’ wholly owned subsidiary, Two Trees Beverage Company, is headquartered deep in the Appalachian Mountain country, creating fine spirits, aged sustainably. Two Trees’ fine spirits brands, including Two Trees® and Tim Smith Spirits®, have received multiple industry awards. For more information, please visit https://twotreesdistilling.com/.

MDWerks’ wholly owned subsidiary, RF Specialties, LLC (“RFS”), addresses companies’ most pressing challenges by implementing automated radio frequency technology systems in a sustainable way reducing costs and increasing speed to market when compared to traditional methods. For more information, please visit https://www.rfspecialtiesus.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by MDWK and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management’s current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “will” and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause MDWK’s actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for MDWK’s products and services, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, which are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at sec.gov. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Company Contact:

MDWerks, Inc.

Steven Laker

T: (252) 501-0019

stevel@mdwerksinc.com

Investor Contact:

The Equity Group

Kalle Ahl, CFA

T: (303) 953-9878

kahl@theequitygroup.com