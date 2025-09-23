OSE Immunotherapeutics acknowledges the decision of the Nantes Commercial Court





NANTES, France – September 23, 2025, 10:30 p.m. CET – OSE Immunotherapeutics SA (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnemo: OSE) acknowledges the decision rendered on September 23, 2025, by the Nantes Commercial Court rejecting its claims in the proceedings concerning the declaration of concerted action by a group of minority shareholders.

In the best interests of the Company, in order to focus on the execution of its strategy and to allow the General Meeting on September 30 to proceed as planned, the Board of Directors has decided not to appeal this decision. The Board nonetheless reaffirms its conviction regarding the merits of the principles defended in this action.

As part of the preparation for the General Meeting, the Board of Directors identified a material error affecting the calculation of voting rights, related to the acceleration of the vesting period for free shares. Contrary to the false allegations communicated by the group of minority shareholders, this processing error—corrected and regularized by the Board of Directors this evening—did not result from any attempt at fraudulent conduct by the Board, but from an inaccurate legal qualification by one of the Company’s corporate advisors. A corrective press release will be published as soon as possible.

OSE Immunotherapeutics remains fully committed to ensuring the proper conduct of the General Meeting on September 30, 2025, in a spirit of transparency, responsibility, and respect for the rights of all shareholders.

ABOUT OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS

OSE Immunotherapeutics is a biotech company dedicated to developing first-in-class assets in immuno-oncology (IO) and immuno-inflammation (I&I) that address the unmet patient needs of today and tomorrow. We partner with leading academic institutions and biopharmaceutical companies in our efforts to develop and bring to the market transformative medicines for people with serious diseases. OSE Immunotherapeutics is based between Nantes and Paris and is quoted on Euronext. Additional information about OSE Immunotherapeutics assets is available on the Company’s website: http://ose-immuno.com.

