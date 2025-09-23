Mountain America Celebrates Grand Opening of New West Valley Branch

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

WEST VALLEY, Utah, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union is opening its newest branch in West Valley, Utah, with a community celebration planned for October 4, 2025, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The branch is located at 2531 South Redwood Road.

The event will feature free food from World’s Best Corndogs and Swig, along with kid-friendly activities such as face painting, balloon art, and cotton candy (while supplies last). Guests who open a new account, loan, or credit card1 during the festivities will also be invited to try their luck in the money machine, where they can keep as much cash as they can grab.

“Our West Valley Branch is the latest step in expanding convenient access for our members across Utah,” said Sterling Nielsen, president and CEO of Mountain America Credit Union. “This location allows us to better support local families by offering the personalized service and financial tools they rely on to build their futures.”

Branch Manager Jeremy Crotts shared his enthusiasm for the opening: “Opening this branch is about more than providing financial services, it’s about building relationships,” he said. “We’re looking forward to becoming a trusted partner for individuals and families in West Valley, offering the tools and guidance they need to feel confident about their financial future.”

The new branch was designed with an open, contemporary layout to foster a comfortable environment for visitors. Services available include everyday banking such as savings and checking accounts; financing for autos, RVs, and personal needs; insurance and investment options2; and lending solutions for mortgages and businesses.

To learn more about Mountain America’s community involvement, visit macu.com/newsroom.

