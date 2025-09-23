GlobalFoundries and Egis Partner to Develop Next-Generation Smart Sensing Technology for Mobile and IoT Applications

MALTA, N.Y., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at its annual Technology Summit in Shanghai, China, GlobalFoundries (Nasdaq: GFS)(GF) announced its collaboration with Egis Technology to deliver a new direct time-of-flight (dToF) sensors on GF’s 55nm platform. This new solution supports smart sensing technologies for new and emerging applications in smart mobile, IoT and automotive end markets.

GF’s first-generation FSI (front-side illuminated) SPAD (single-photon avalanche diode) device features best-in-class Dark Count Rate and Near-Infrared Photon Detection Probability for high-SNR dToF sensing. The SPAD device, available as a p-cell, is integrated on GF’s feature-rich 55nm platform which delivers a fully integrated dToF SoC, including high-voltage bias, VCSEL driver, MCU and ranging core, on single, smaller chip. When combined with the broad IP portfolio for GF’s 55nm platform, designers can develop next-generation, application-optimized intelligent sensors with best-in-class size, weight, power and cost advantages at a faster time to market.

Egis, a leading display fingerprint sensor provider, first partnered with GF in 2022 as a strategic move to enter the emerging 3D sensor market. Applications of the new FSI SPAD technology include laser-assisted auto focus for smart mobile devices, laptops and projectors, presence detection for smart appliances and buildings to enable power saving features and collision avoidance in robots and drones.

“GF is committed to enabling the future of smart sensing technologies with solutions like our FSI SPAD device that delivers significant performance and design advantages for next-generation, intelligent sensors,” said Kamal Khouri, senior vice president of GF’s feature-rich CMOS product line. “Through our partnership with Egis, we are excited to bring these advanced direct time-of-flight sensors to the growing marketplace of devices that rely on precise data capture in our increasingly automated world.”

“Egis is proud to partner with GlobalFoundries to develop novel sensor solutions tailored for essential applications,” said Steve Lo, Chairman at Egis. “By leveraging GF’s advanced FSI SPAD technology, we continue our commitment to innovating and simplifying intuitive user experiences.”

55nm SPAD is available for mass production at GF’s high-volume manufacturing facility in Singapore. A process design kit and dedicated shuttle runs through GF’s GlobalShuttle multi-project wafer (MPW) program are available for designers to start prototyping.

