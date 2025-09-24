Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Branch Manager Hiring

OAKDALE, Calif., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Valley Community Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ: OVLY), announced that Kevin Borges has joined the bank as Vice President, Branch Manager. He will lead the bank’s new downtown Lodi Branch, located at 31 South School Street, which is scheduled to open in October.

Borges brings more than 12 years of banking expertise to his new role as Branch Manager. In this position, he will provide leadership for the branch, ensuring efficient daily operations while driving growth through exceptional client service. Borges will focus on fostering strong, long-term relationships, supporting local businesses and individuals, and expanding Oak Valley Community Bank’s presence and community engagement in Lodi.

“We are excited to have Kevin join the Oak Valley team,” said Julie DeHart, Executive Vice President, Retail Banking Group. “Along with his deep roots in Lodi, his experience, energy, and relationship-driven approach will be instrumental in building lasting connections and supporting the growth of our new branch.”

Borges has maintained an active presence in the Lodi community for over twenty years. He serves as an Ambassador for the Lodi Chamber of Commerce and is an engaged member of Lodi Sunrise Rotary and Woodbridge Golf and Country Club. He attended Cabrillo College and was a member of Leadership Lodi, class of 2019. Borges enjoys spending his free time at the beach and in the water, boating, kayaking, and paddle boarding.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates Oak Valley Community Bank & their Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, through which it offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. They currently operate through 18 conveniently located branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento, Roseville, two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, and three branches in the Eastern Sierra division which includes Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop. The Lodi Branch will be the bank’s 19th location.

For more information, call 1-866-844-7500 or visit www.ovcb.com.