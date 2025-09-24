LiTime Unveils 12V 165Ah Smart Self-Heating Dual-Purpose Battery: Eight Advantages Driving the Shift from Lead-Acid to LiFePO₄ batteries in Marine Applications

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiTime, a global pioneer in new energy technology, has unveiled its latest flagship—the 12V 165Ah Smart Self-Heating Dual-Purpose Battery. Designed for dual use, it delivers powerful high-current ignition for fuel-powered outboard motors while providing stable 12V power for marine devices such as fish finders and trolling motors. This innovation eliminates the need for two separate batteries, saving space and reducing costs. With core advantages such as 1200 CCA cold cranking capability and an intelligent 15% SOC reserve function, it not only enables users to easily upgrade their outboard motor power supply from lead-acid to LiFePO₄ batteries, but also effectively addresses critical pain points such as range anxiety.

Eight Advantages Redefining Affordable, Efficient Marine Starting Power





Tired of carrying two heavy batteries? The newly launched LiTime 12V 165Ah Smart Self-Heating Dual Purpose Battery is built for dual use—delivering powerful high-current ignition for fuel-powered outboard motors while also supplying reliable 12V power for marine devices such as fish finders and trolling motors. Premium performance without the premium price, it redefines marine dual-purpose starting batteries with 8 key advantages and accelerates the shift from traditional lead-acid to advanced LiFePO₄ batteries in the marine sector.

1200 CCA Starting Power: Ensures rapid one-second ignition, unaffected by temperatures down to 14°F



The LiTime 12V 165Ah Smart Self-Heating Dual Purpose Battery provides starting performance metrics comparable to the lead-acid CCA/MCA (30-second discharge) standard. Tested performance shows it can deliver 1200 CCA (@14°F/1s) and 1300 MCA (@32°F/1s), fully meeting the high burst current required for fuel-powered outboard motor ignition. Users only need to confirm that the CCA rating of their outboard engine is lower than the battery’s rating to ensure reliable starting and achieve an easy upgrade from lead-acid to lithium.





Emergency Power Reserve & One-Touch Discharge Recovery: Automatically Reserves Power to Ensure a Safe Return to Shore



A major risk in marine battery use is power drain from running both engine starts and onboard loads, which can leave boats stranded. LiTime prevents this by automatically cutting off discharge below 15% SOC (SOC <15%), reserving critical energy for reliable outboard ignition. The safeguard is pre-enabled but can be turned off by the user if desired. With smart power management and an emergency reserve, LiTime provides dual-layer protection—providing peace of mind when setting out and confidence when returning.

Smart Self-Heating + Low-Temp Protection: Reliable Power Anytime in Winter



When temperatures fall below 5°C, the battery activates self-heating and starts charging only after reaching 10°C, preventing low-temperature charging risks. With built-in protection that cuts off charging below 0°C, it ensures both safety and longer lifespan. Even in extreme cold, power remains steady, reliable, and always ready。

Bluetooth 5.0 & OTA Updates with LiTime App: Real-Time Monitoring, Continuous Upgrades



With built-in Bluetooth 5.0 and the LiTime App, users can monitor power, voltage, current, temperature, and discharge status in real time, with instant alerts to avoid running out of power. As the first starter battery to feature OTA upgrades, it enables firmware updates directly through the App, ensuring ongoing compatibility, new functions, and a smarter, more connected experience





Group 31 Compact Design: Space-Saving, High capacity, Easy Install



Designed in the universal Group 31 size, the battery is a drop-in replacement for lead-acid units—no modifications needed. With a capacity of 2112Wh, it delivers roughly 3.5 times the energy of a standard 12V 100Ah lead-acid battery, yet weighs only half as much. With higher energy density, the battery offers extended runtime while easing installation and saving valuable space.

Broad Compatibility Across Outboard Engines: Expertly Engineered for a Perfect Fit



Fully compatible with major fuel-powered outboard motor brands including Mercury, Honda, Suzuki, Evinrude, and Tohatsu, the battery meets Mercury’s lithium starter standards and ABYC marine installation requirements—delivering a safe, seamless, and reliable replacement solution across systems.

5000+ cranking/4000+ deep cycles (100%DOD): Longer Life and Fewer Replacements



The battery offers over 4,000 cycles at 100% depth of discharge—vastly outlasting conventional lead-acid batteries, which typically manage only 200 to 500 cycles. With more than five years of guaranteed quality and a service life exceeding a decade, it alleviates range anxiety while delivering both powerful performance and long-term value.

Only $519.99: Premium Performance at Half the Price



At just $519.99—roughly half the cost of mainstream competitors—The battery makes high-performance marine power more accessible than ever. One veteran boater noted, “It nearly cut my battery budget in half. The features are top-of-the-line but the price isn’t.” Backed by 16 years of expertise in BMS development, modular assembly, and an efficient large-scale supply chain, LiTime delivers safe, reliable products while passing real savings directly to users.

Innovation Driven by Real User Needs

“Winters in North America are long,” recalled a LiTime product manager. “Earlier this year, our tech support team heard from a fishing boat owner who forgot to switch off his sonar, drained his battery, and ultimately had to call the Coast Guard for help. That’s exactly the kind of situation we want to prevent. Beyond Products. and Solving Problems—our mission in R&D is to solve real user problems.”

LiTime’s R&D team identified key issues with dual-purpose lead-acid batteries—short lifespan, heavy weight, difficult maintenance, and pollution—while noting that many costly lithium alternatives still lack complete functionality and consistent standards such as CCA. Guided by real-world scenarios, the team carried out field studies and simulations, optimizing everything from structural design and cell selection to the smart battery management system. The result is a new battery that combines strong cranking power, deep-cycle durability, and intelligent control—developed from concept to prototype in just four months, a true example of user-centered agile innovation

From Product Innovation to a Complete Marine Power Ecosystem

The launch reflects LiTime’s long-term strategy of delivering smarter products and integrated solutions, in line with market projections that value the global marine battery sector at $2.6 billion by 2032. To meet growing demand, LiTime is building a full product ecosystem covering every onboard energy—from starting and propulsion to positioning, navigation, and detection—offering a complete lithium battery portfolio that powers the entire marine experience.

Click to Explore LiTime Marine Applications









Dedicated Charger Series: Safe, efficient, and marine-grade waterproof

LiTime's charger series now spans a broader range of voltages and currents,extending beyond conventional models to include multi-channel units and chargers with adjustable voltage.

For marine applications, the lineup features the 12V (14.6V) 10A, 36V (43.8V) 25A, the world’s first waterproof 12V/16V (18.25V) 10A AC-DC charger launched on Dec. 17, 2024, along with the 48V (58.4V) 18A and 14.6V 10A 2-Bank lithium chargers. These models are IP65-rated for waterproof protection, delivering efficient, safe, and reliable performance even in demanding outdoor conditions.

Upgrade Your Boat’s Power System Today

The LiTime 12V 165Ah Smart Self-Heating Dual Purpose Battery is now available at just $519.99—the perfect entry point to a smarter marine power system.

Learn More

Company: LiTime USA/Germany/Japan

About LiTime

Powering Outdoor Adventures for Generations!

LiTime, the energy technology explorer, delivers reliable LiFePO₄ power systems for RV, marine, solar, and off‑grid use—energy you can plan on. “Li” honors three pioneers of lithium science and the innovations in lithium batteries that have reshaped our world; “Time” is our generational promise and a product‑lifecycle commitment to stand behind your system end to end. Guided by Life & Discovery, we combine 16 years of R&D and rigorous manufacturing with 380+ certifications to make lithium energy solutions smarter, safer, more flexible, and more affordable—helping explorers and professionals go farther with clean energy, from dream to plan to journey.

