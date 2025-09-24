The Weather Network/MétéoMédia is the “Official Weather” partner of Northern Super League: Enhancing the fan experience and championing women in sports

OAKVILLE, Ontario, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Weather Network/MétéoMédia (TWN/MM) and the Northern Super League (NSL) are proud to announce a new partnership that will enhance the fan experience and drive greater awareness and promotion of women’s professional sports. Anchored by the promise “We watch the sky. You watch the game,” the partnership leverages world-class weather expertise to help athletes and fans prepare for match day. This collaboration goes beyond delivering weather updates — it reflects a commitment to promoting Canada’s first professional women’s soccer league and engaging communities from coast to coast.

"This partnership aligns our top-notch weather expertise with an exciting league that is shaping the future of professional sports," said Patricia Bosch, Director of Marketing & Partnerships, The Weather Network/MétéoMédia. "Our mission is to keep Canadians safe and informed, and this collaboration helps us deliver on that mission while connecting with new audiences across the country."

Enhancing the fan experience: weather that shapes game day

Weather and sports go hand in hand. As NSL’s Official Weather Partner, TWN/MM will deliver actionable, game-day weather insights that benefit fans, players, and league operations. Fans can plan, prepare, and enjoy every match, ensuring safer, more comfortable, and memorable experiences. TWN/MM is not just a spectator—we help create the optimal game-day environment.

Unlocking synergy: content integration & cross-promotion

Through TV broadcasts, organic social content, in-stadium displays, newsletters, and coverage on CBC and TSN, TWN/MM will bring real-time, hyper-local weather updates directly to fans. At the same time, NSL teams and game days will gain extra exposure through TWN/MM platforms, boosting ticket sales and strengthening the fan-league connection.

"Partnering with The Weather Network/MétéoMédia enhances our matchday experience by keeping fans and players prepared," said Kelly Shouldice, VP of Brand and Content, Northern Super League. "It’s a professional touch that reflects the standards of our groundbreaking league."

Community connection: strengthening local roots

NSL games are more than sporting events—they unite communities across the country. By providing localized forecasts for each match, TWN/MM reinforces its commitment to Canadian communities as a trusted, reliable, and community-focused brand.

Championing the movement: elevating women in sports

This partnership is a tangible way for TWN/MM to support and elevate women’s professional sports. By aligning with NSL, we are not just a partner — by promoting the league nationwide, we’re inspiring young girls to dream bigger and see themselves in the game.

As trailblazers, TWN/MM is excited to lead this movement, transform the fan experience, and engage new audiences while championing the future of women’s professional sports.

For more information, please contact:

Madelaine Lapointe

mediainquiry@pelmorex.com

About Pelmorex

Pelmorex is renowned for its consumer weather brands, including The Weather Network , MétéoMédia , Eltiempo (Spain), Otempo (Portugal), and Clima (for Spanish-speaking audiences). The company also owns Pelmorex Weather Source , its B2B division, which provides businesses with hyper-local weather and climate data and insights. Additionally, Pelmorex operates Canada's National Alert Aggregation and Dissemination System, an integral part of the Alert Ready emergency alert system.

Driven by an unwavering commitment to innovation and a vibrant entrepreneurial spirit, Pelmorex has established itself as a global leader in delivering precise global weather forecasts, personalization and insights to keep communities safe and empower people and businesses to make informed, smart and confident decisions amidst the changing and volatile weather.

Through its relentless pursuit of excellence and groundbreaking advancements, Pelmorex continues to redefine the landscape of weather information services, solidifying its status as a trailblazer in the field.

To learn more, visit Pelmorex.com and follow us on LinkedIn .



About the Northern Super League

The Northern Super League is Canada’s first professional women’s soccer league with six founding clubs: Calgary Wild FC , Halifax Tides FC , Montréal Roses, Ottawa Rapid FC , AFC Toronto , and Vancouver Rise FC . Built by players like former Canadian Women’s National Team players Diana Matheson, Christine Sinclair (part-owner of the Vancouver Rise FC) and supporters, the League is rooted in global best practices and strives to champion Canadian excellence in sport, equity, and inclusion. For broadcast, streaming and ticket information, visit NSL.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ff43d1e7-1255-4f0b-9ac5-bf7c3bb6ae56