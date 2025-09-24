Smart Spaces wins Property Tech Company of the Year at the UK Business Tech Awards 2025

London , Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- September 24, 2025 – Smart Spaces has been crowned Property Tech Company of the Year at the prestigious UK Business Tech Awards 2025. The recognition cements Smart Spaces’ position as a global pioneer of smart building software in commercial real estate.

The UK Business Tech Awards celebrate companies that use technology in innovative and impactful ways to transform industries and society. Winning the Property Tech category places Smart Spaces at the forefront of the PropTech sector - an achievement that reflects years of exceptional product development and new business development.

Bridging the physical and digital in real estate

Smart Spaces’ smart building operating system (OS) transforms commercial real estate by connecting thousands of systems into one seamless, intuitive user experience. From access control, lifts, HVAC to lighting, IoT sensors and workplace apps, Smart Spaces’ OS offers a unified, real-time platform that empowers landlords, occupiers and end-users alike.

The system is now deployed across over 105 million square feet of prime office space in 30 countries, powering flagship projects such as 22 Bishopsgate, Paddington Square and International Place, Boston.

A judge’s comment about the entry explains, “Smart Spaces stands out for creating a genuinely innovative OS and app. Their consistent profitability demonstrates exceptional business acumen, while the impressive client roster provides compelling validation of their leadership position in smart building technology.”

A journey of independent growth

Unlike many high-growth technology companies, Smart Spaces has been entirely self-funded and remains privately owned. Founded by brothers Dan and Tom Drogman, the company has consistently reinvested profits to build a scalable platform and expand its global footprint.

Since 2010, the Smart Spaces team has grown to 70 employees while the business remains lean and agile - thanks to a cloud-based architecture designed for scale.

“Winning the Property Tech Company of the Year award is a huge moment for us,” says Dan Drogman, Smart Spaces’ CEO. “We’ve spent years building not just a product but a platform that makes buildings human-centric, sustainable and engaging. This recognition reflects the hard work of every employee, our close collaboration with clients and our belief that technology should make real estate both smarter and more personal.”

Delivering smart building excellence

Smart Spaces has become synonymous with creating a comprehensive smart building OS which includes:

Apple and Google Wallet mobile building access

Touchless visitor management using QR codes.

using QR codes. Integration of lift control with its smart building OS for a seamless tenant experience.

for a seamless tenant experience. In-app control of HVAC, temperature and lighting , enabling users to personalise their workspaces

, enabling users to personalise their workspaces Energy benchmarking and gamification, encouraging occupiers to lower energy use.

From smart buildings to speaking buildings

Smart Spaces recently launched Space Agent – its agentic AI-powered digital workplace concierge. Embedded into the Smart Spaces OS, Space Agent - introduced through its friendly persona, Max - acts as a virtual building manager: booking desks, adjusting climate control, analysing energy usage and even recommending social activities. This breakthrough demonstrates how AI is turning buildings into responsive environments that adapt in real-time.

About Smart Spaces

Smart Spaces is a multi-accredited and award-winning developer of smart building software for global commercial real estate. Its smart building OS simplifies day-to-day operational management of buildings to boost energy efficiency and save cost, with its intuitive smartphone-based app enabling secure entry, desk and meeting room booking, parking or access to a host of other services. The business operates worldwide with over 105 million sq.ft of global office space across 30 countries now managed through its software platform. Customers include market leaders such as AXA, CBRE, The Crown Estate, Hines, Jones Lang LaSalle, Grosvenor and Landsec, with Smart Spaces’ software used in some of the world’s most prestigious commercial developments like 22 Bishopsgate, Paddington Square and International Place, Boston. Founded in 2010, Smart Spaces is privately owned and headquartered in London. www.smartspaces.app





Attachment