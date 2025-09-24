Contracting Expert Brice Bishop Explains Roof Replacement Details in HelloNation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What do most homeowners misunderstand about a roof replacement? Roofing expert Brice Bishop of Weatherhead and Sons in Grand Rapids says the mistake often comes from seeing the roof as only shingles.

In his feature with HelloNation , Bishop explains that a roof is a complete roofing system. Shingles matter, but so do the layers underneath that protect a home and extend roof lifespan., Bishop explains that a roof is a complete roofing system. Shingles matter, but so do the layers underneath that protect a home and extend roof lifespan.

A roof replacement is more than a surface update. Shingles are the first shield against rain, wind, and snow, but they cannot do the job alone. Without proper support below, even strong shingles will fail early. Bishop stresses that roof ventilation, underlayment, and flashing must all work together for the roof to perform its best.

Roof ventilation is often overlooked. Without steady airflow in the attic, heat can build in summer and moisture can collect in winter. Both problems can damage shingles and shorten roof lifespan. Good ventilation protects the roofing system and also helps keep energy costs under control.

Underlayment is another key layer. This water-resistant sheet sits beneath the shingles. When storms push water past the surface, underlayment blocks leaks before they reach the home. Skipping this step or using poor materials makes a roof replacement less reliable and can lead to costly repairs.

Flashing also plays an important role. These thin strips of metal are placed around chimneys, skylights, and roof edges. They seal the weak spots where leaks often begin. Many roof failures years later are linked to poor flashing. Including strong flashing in a roof replacement ensures the system works as designed.

When these layers are combined—shingles, underlayment, flashing, and roof ventilation—they create a complete roofing system. Bishop explains that this system is what protects the home for decades. Two new roofs may look the same from the street, but the quality of the work under the shingles decides how long they last.

For homeowners, the takeaway is clear. A roof replacement should never focus on shingles alone. Asking about ventilation, underlayment, and flashing helps confirm that the project covers every part of the roofing system. Paying attention to these details protects the roof lifespan and makes the investment worth it.

Bishop’s full breakdown is featured in What Most People Get Wrong About Roof Replacements . In this HelloNation article, he shares practical advice to help homeowners understand how each part of the roofing system works together for lasting protection.. In this HelloNation article, he shares practical advice to help homeowners understand how each part of the roofing system works together for lasting protection.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

Patrick McCabe

info@hellonation.com

www.hellonation.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e99aac37-145f-42f7-8d6c-296e7215a296