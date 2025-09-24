SCSK Corporation Joins SDVerse to Deliver Unique Mobility Solutions to a Global Market

TOKYO and DETROIT, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCSK Corporation (Head Office: Koto-ku, Tokyo, Japan), a leading global IT services provider, today announced that it has joined SDVerse, the automotive industry’s first B2B marketplace dedicated to software. This strategic collaboration is set to accelerate innovation in the software-defined vehicle (SDV) ecosystem by expanding the SDVerse marketplace with SCSK’s extensive portfolio of mobility solutions and services.

SCSK has over 40 years of experience in developing in-vehicle systems with automotive OEMs and suppliers. This includes consulting, system development, verification services, IT infrastructure construction, IT management, IT hardware and software sales. By joining SDVerse, SCSK Corporation will contribute its broad expertise and services to this platform, enhancing the range of solutions and services available to automotive OEMs and Tier-1s worldwide.

“Joining SDVerse is a significant step for SCSK as we continue to support the digital transformation of the automotive sector,” said Koji Watanabe of SCSK Corporation. “SCSK has always been dedicated to leveraging technology to solve the complex challenges of our clients​. By bringing our consulting, development, and integration expertise to SDVerse’s global platform, we aim to help automotive manufacturers and suppliers accelerate innovation in the era of software-defined vehicles. This collaboration allows us to co-create value with industry leaders and contribute to a more connected and efficient automotive software ecosystem.”

“With rising software development costs and growing complexities across the automotive sector, OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers are seeking faster, more efficient ways to source and integrate software,” said Prashant Gulati, CEO of SDVerse. “By welcoming SCSK to our marketplace, we are expanding access to world-class mobility solutions and helping the industry streamline development, accelerate innovation, and transition rapidly to software-defined mobility.”

About SCSK Corporation

SCSK Corporation offers a full lineup of IT services necessary for business, including consulting, system development, verification services, IT infrastructure construction, IT management, IT hardware and software sales, and business process outsourcing (BPO). We also work to solve problems in various industries and societies through IT based co-creation with customers and society.

https://www.scsk.jp/

About SDVerse

SDVerse is the automotive industry’s first B2B marketplace purpose-built for software. Backed by Founding Members General Motors, Magna, and Wipro, SDVerse streamlines how OEMs, Tier 1s, and software providers discover, evaluate, and procure automotive software, tools, and services. By reducing friction, enabling faster sourcing, and expanding visibility across the value chain, SDVerse helps companies bring software-defined vehicles to market faster. Open, standard-agnostic, and built for industry collaboration, SDVerse is designed to accelerate innovation across the entire automotive ecosystem. Learn more at www.sdverse.auto.

For further information, please contact SDVerse at info@sdverse.auto