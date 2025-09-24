Wrap Appoints Experienced Law Enforcement Leader Joseph Cameron as CRO to Capture Expanding Growth Opportunities

MIAMI, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) ("Wrap" or the "Company"), a global leader in innovative public safety and counter-UAS solutions, today announced the appointment of Joseph Cameron as Chief Revenue Officer. Cameron brings more than two decades of combined experience in law enforcement, union leadership, political advocacy, and public safety technology to the role.





Cameron has extensive experience leading public safety technology companies — identifying government requirements, securing associated funding, and driving revenue growth across the ecosystem of public safety solutions.

His deep knowledge of the legislative process is expected to play a substantial role in helping Wrap navigate regulatory landscapes by aiming for broad adoption while potentially opening up greater opportunities and markets that may bring cutting-edge solutions to law enforcement and public safety agencies worldwide.

Cameron began his career as a police officer in Southern California, serving for over eleven years in various roles, including patrol officer, field training officer, school resource officer, narcotics detective, and SWAT team leader. He later advanced into police union leadership, serving for more than a decade at both the local and state levels, including seven years as President. In this role, he gained considerable experience in contract negotiations, political action, and policy advocacy.

Building on his law enforcement experience, Cameron transitioned into public safety political advocacy, working with more than 60 law enforcement organizations nationwide. As CEO of a political and strategic advocacy firm, he advised law enforcement leaders and policymakers on leveraging technology and legislative solutions to enhance officer safety and foster community trust. His career reflects extensive experience with navigating local, state, and federal legislative processes while helping shape bipartisan solutions that balance operational needs with public accountability. He has utilized his strategic vision to support sales and revenue growth, potentially broadening market impact and delivering meaningful outcomes for his firm and its clients.

"I've spent my career focused on supporting officers and strengthening trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve," said Joseph Cameron, Chief Revenue Officer of Wrap. "What drew me to Wrap is its mission to deliver solutions that give officers more time, more options, and better outcomes. Wrap Technologies is uniquely positioned to lead in both public safety and emerging security markets, and I'm excited to help support the Company’s growth strategy."

As Chief Revenue Officer, Cameron’s role is to oversee all revenue operations, with a focus on strategic sales initiatives and partnerships that could expand Wrap’s presence and influence at every level of government.

Cameron holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Plymouth State University, a master’s degree in public administration from National University, and a master’s degree in political management from George Washington University.

"What makes Joe ideal for this position is that he's far more than just a sales leader — he's an entrepreneur who builds connections, drives federal success, and aligns deal processes across all parties with relentless determination to get things done," said Scot Cohen, Chief Executive Officer of Wrap. "When you're working to create something truly special in law enforcement, like we are at Wrap, you need leaders who go beyond titles. You need individuals who act with integrity, stay determined, and don't take no for an answer. I believe our entire organization is stronger because of Joe's talents, proven track record, and entrepreneurial spirit. I'm optimistic he will play a key role in advancing our revenue strategy and play a vital role as part of our key leadership team."

Wrap’s portfolio of solutions reflects its mission to enhance safety and operational effectiveness. The flagship BolaWrap® 150, now deployed to over 1,000 agencies worldwide, provides officers with critical time and options during high-stakes encounters. Wrap is also advancing its patent-pending 1KC kinetic anti-drone cassette, designed for wide-area entanglement and multi-drone defense. Complementing these technologies, WrapReality™ offers immersive VR-based training, and WrapVision™, the next-generation body-worn camera and evidence management system, delivers greater transparency, security, and efficiency. Together, these solutions underscore Wrap's commitment to law enforcement, community safety, and long-term shareholder value.

About Wrap Technologies, Inc.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and non-lethal tools, delivering cutting-edge technology with exceptional people to address the complex, modern day challenges facing public safety organizations.

Wrap’s BolaWrap® 150 solution leads in pre-escalation intended to provide law enforcement with a safer choice for nearly every phase of a critical incident.

This innovative, patented device deploys a multi-sensory, cognitive disruption that leverages sight, sound and sensation to expand the pre-escalation period and gives officers the advantage and critical time to manage non-compliant subjects before resorting to higher-force options. The BolaWrap 150 is not pain-based compliance. It does not shoot, strike, shock, or incapacitate, instead, it helps officers strategically operate pre-escalation on the force continuum, reducing the risk of injury to both officers and subjects. Used by over 1,000 agencies across the U.S. and in 60 countries, BolaWrap® is backed by training certified by the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST), reinforcing Wrap’s commitment to public safety through cutting-edge technology and expert training.

Wrap Reality™ VR is a fully immersive training simulator to enhance decision-making under pressure.

As a comprehensive public safety training platform, it provides first responders with realistic, interactive scenarios that reflect the evolving challenges of modern law enforcement. By offering a growing library of real-world situations, Wrap Reality™ is intended to equip officers with the skills and confidence to navigate high stakes encounters effectively, which we believe leads to safer outcomes for both responders and the communities they serve.

WrapVision is an all-new body-worn camera and evidence management system built for efficiency.

Designed for efficiency, security, and transparency to meet the rigorous demands of modern law enforcement, WrapVision captures, stores, and helps manage digital evidence, ensuring operational security, regulatory compliance, and enhanced video picture quality and field of view.

The WrapVision camera, powered by IONODES, boasts streamlined cloud integration and adheres to Trade Agreements Act (TAA) compliance requirements and GSA schedule contracts requirements. Crucially, unlike many competitor devices manufactured overseas in foreign, non-compliant, and possibly hostile regions, WrapVision is built right here in North America today, with a critical made-in-America roadmap by the end of 2025. This track helps ensure data integrity and helps eliminate critical concerns over unauthorized access or foreign surveillance risks.

