CAA North & East Ontario launches Canada’s first commercial membership for small-to-medium businesses

Ottawa, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- September 24, 2025 (Ottawa, ON) - Small- to medium-sized businesses can now put CAA to work for them with Canada’s first-ever CAA commercial business membership.

While 7.4 million Canadians currently enjoy the benefits of a CAA membership for personal use, the organization has historically limited its member benefits to individuals and families.

With a CAA Business membership, companies can now access CAA’s trusted roadside service for their fleets, get discounts on business insurance, group benefits, memberships for staff and CAA’s popular mobile Pit Crew services, says Jeff Walker, President and CEO of CAA North & East Ontario. CAA North & East Ontario has led all North American clubs in membership growth for the past several years and leads in digital innovation.

“Small businesses are the work horses of the Canadian economy, but they’re traditionally underserviced in areas like insurance, group benefits and roadside assistance. We did some research and began to see some major gaps where small businesses need to succeed and compete. From our perspective, it was an opportunity to fill a need,” he says.

Joining CAA Business for just $99 gives companies access to an à la carte menu that allows them to purchase benefits like commercial roadside assistance, commercial Pit Crew, group benefits, employee memberships, and business insurance at a member discounted rate.

“With CAA Business, we can offer large-company benefits like enterprise quality plans, pricing and service for group benefits to small and medium-sized companies through our partners, Sterling Brokers,” says Walker. “CAA Business members have all the virtues and benefits of being in the small and medium-sized sector, with the benefits of larger enterprises.”

A major benefit for small fleet enterprises who join CAA Business is access to CAA’s 24/7 emergency roadside support for commercial and company vehicles. In addition, CAA’s commercial Pit Crew offers on-site mobile services, such as tire and oil changes and cab cleanouts, which drastically reduces the amount of time fleet vehicles are out of commission and off-site.

“We know that our customer satisfaction is industry-leading,” Walker says. “Small businesses rely on partners who are always there for them – and that’s what CAA delivers.”

For details, terms and conditions, please visit CAABusiness.ca.

