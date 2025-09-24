Nevada Lithium Resources and Hydro Lithium sign Letter of Intent for Development of Bonnie Claire Critical Minerals

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Lithium Resources Inc. (TSXV: NVLH; OTCQB: NVLHF; FSE: 87K) (“Nevada Lithium” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that on September 7, 2025, it signed a non-binding Letter of Intent (“LOI”) with Korean-based Hydro Lithium Inc. (101670.KQ) (“Hydro Lithium”), relating to the recovery of critical minerals from Nevada Lithium’s 100% owned Bonnie Claire lithium and boron project (the “Project” or “Bonnie Claire”), located in Nye County, Nevada.

The LOI with Hydro Lithium was entered into in relation to the use of proprietary extraction technologies developed by Dr. Uong Chon, CEO of Hydro Lithium, for the recovery of valuable elements leading to the development of additional revenue streams at Bonnie Claire, including, but not limited to, elements on the US critical minerals list. The LOI also contemplates Hydro Lithium and Nevada Lithium entering into collaborative efforts to recover critical minerals from other North American properties, in addition to the Project.

The LOI is non-binding, and parties agree to proceed towards negotiating a definitive agreement to complete the transactions contemplated under the LOI. The LOI terminates on the earlier of: (i) signing a definitive agreement; or (ii) September 25, 2026.

Nevada Lithium’s CEO and Director, Stephen Rentschler, comments:

“We are honored to be working with Dr. Uong Chon and his Hydro Lithium team in Korea. Dr. Chon is credited with the development of POSCO’s successful lithium extraction technology, PosLX. POSCO is the Republic of Korea’s largest steel producer, and is a significant lithium producer. PosLX is the technology driver behind POSCO’s lithium production.

Following his success at POSCO, Dr. Chon’s entrepreneurial vision and technical achievements have continued with Hydro Lithium and its CULH (battery-grade lithium chemical production) and CULX (lithium extraction from natural resources) processes. Nevada Lithium has entered this relationship with Hydro Lithium to evaluate these technologies and their potential to add on to the very strong investment metrics recently illustrated by Bonnie Claire’s updated Preliminary Economic Assessment, released on August 6, 2025.”

He continued, “The relationship between Nevada Lithium, which is developing one of the largest and most valuable lithium/boron projects in Nevada, and Hydro Lithium, which currently produces battery-grade lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate with an annual production capacity of 3,600 tonnes at its Geumsan-gun facility in Korea, is emblematic of the strengthening economic relationship between the United States and Korea.”

Hydro Lithium’s Chairman and CEO, Dr. Uong Chon, comments:

“We are pleased to announce the beginning of our collaboration with Nevada Lithium Resources. We have been seeking strategic partnerships with global entities that own lithium-containing natural resources, particularly in the United States.

The U.S. hosts numerous potential sources of critical minerals, including lithium, many of which may pose challenges to economically viable extraction. Our proprietary technology, “CULX,” addresses these challenges, enabling the sustainable utilization of underutilized natural resources while minimizing environmental impact. At Bonnie Claire, we believe our technology has the potential to add to the Project’s excellent PEA economics with new or enhanced profit streams.

Nevada Lithium Resources’ valuable asset, combined with Mr. Rentschler’s extensive experience and insights in the mining industry, have driven our interest in this collaboration. We aim to add value to the Bonnie Claire Project and advance this partnership to unlock additional natural resources across North America.”



About Nevada Lithium Resources Inc.

Nevada Lithium Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on shareholder value creation through its core asset, the Bonnie Claire Lithium Project, located in Nye County, Nevada, where it holds a 100% interest. The Company completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) in August 2025. The PEA concluded that Bonnie Claire could produce more than 62,300 tonnes of lithium carbonate and 129,500 tonnes of boric acid annually, over a 61-year mine life.

Bonnie Claire’s investment metrics show a 32.3% IRR, a capital payback of 2.8 years, and a capital intensity of $34,080/tonne Lithium Carbonate. A $1,973/tonne boric acid by-product credit generates a $6,777/tonne Lithium Carbonate operating cost. The 18,300 acre property has not been fully explored, and the trend of high-grade lithium and boron mineralization remains open in three directions.

About Hydro Lithium Inc.

Hydro Lithium is a Korean manufacturer of high purity lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate. Hydro Lithium currently produces battery-grade lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate with an annual production capacity of 3,600 tonnes using the CULH technology at its Geumsan-gun chemical plant in Chungcheongnam-do, Republic of Korea.

Hydro Lithium is currently constructing a second chemical plant in Saemangeum, Cheolabuk-do, Republic of Korea. The Saemangeum plant is anticipated to have a production capacity of 10,000 tonnes of battery grade lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide tonnes per year in 2027, rising to 50,000 tonnes of production capacity in 2030.

For further information on Nevada Lithium and to subscribe for updates about Nevada Lithium, please visit its website at: https://nevadalithium.com/

For further information on Hydro Lithium, please visit its website at: https://www.hydroli.co.kr/

QP Disclosure

The technical information in the above disclosure has been reviewed and approved by the designated Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, Dr. Jeff Wilson, PhD, FGC, P.Geo, Vice President of Exploration for Nevada Lithium and is not independent of the Company as defined by Section 1.5 of NI 43-101.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Nevada Lithium Resources Inc.

“Stephen Rentschler”

Stephen Rentschler, CEO

For further information, please contact:



Nevada Lithium Resources Inc.

Stephen Rentschler

CEO and Director

Phone: (647) 254-9795

E-mail: sr@nevadalithium.com

Media Inquiries

E-mail: info@nevadalithium.com

Find Nevada Lithium on Twitter and LinkedIn

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. TSX Venture Exchange has not approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements relate to matters that identify future events or future performance. Often, but not always, forward looking information can be identified by words such as “could”, “pro forma”, “plans”, “expects”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “potential” or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved.

The forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the LOI, use of Hydro Lithium’s technologies, entering into a definitive agreement, recovering minerals from the Project and additional properties, and the termination date of the LOI.

In making the forward looking statements in this news release, Nevada Lithium has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation: market fundamentals that result in sustained lithium demand and prices; the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future development of Bonnie Claire in a timely manner; the availability of financing on suitable terms for the development; construction and continued operation of Bonnie Claire; the Project containing mineral resources; Nevada Lithium’s ability to comply with all applicable regulations and laws, including environmental, health and safety laws; the parties ability to executed and negotiate a definitive agreement and work collaboratively; and the adequacy of Hydro Lithium’s technology.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but instead reflect Nevada Lithium’s management’s expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of managements considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although Nevada Lithium believes that the expectations reflected in such forward- looking statements are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and under reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by Nevada Lithium. Among the key risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward- looking statements are the following: operating and technical difficulties in connection with mineral exploration and development and mine development activities at the Project; failure of Hydro Lithium’s technology to perform as anticipated; deterioration in relationship; estimation or realization of mineral reserves and mineral resources, requirements for additional capital; future prices of precious metals and lithium; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities; possible variations in ore grade or recovery rates; possible failures of plants, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays or the inability of Nevada Lithium to obtain any necessary approvals, permits, consents or authorizations, financing or other planned activities; changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations; currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims limitations on insurance coverage and the timing and possible outcome of pending litigation, environmental issues and liabilities; risks relating to epidemics or pandemics on Nevada Lithium’s business; as well as those factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Nevada Lithium’s latest Management Discussion and Analysis and other filings of Nevada Lithium filed with the Canadian securities authorities, copies of which can be found under Nevada Lithium’s profile on the SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although Nevada Lithium has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Nevada Lithium does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.