XRP Tundra Presale Gains Attention Alongside Established Market Leaders





LISBON, Portugal, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XRP Tundra has announced details of its ongoing presale, which introduces a dual-token system across Solana and the XRP Ledger (XRPL). The project sets fixed launch values of $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X, with current presale pricing offering early participants a defined multiple on entry.

The presale has drawn interest from investors accustomed to the limited growth potential of established cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, BNB, and XRP dominate market capitalization rankings, but their maturity has reduced opportunities for outsized early-stage gains. XRP Tundra positions itself as a complementary option, combining fixed presale pricing with transparent token allocations.

Dual-Chain Structure and Token Allocation

The presale introduces a two-token framework. TUNDRA-S, launched on Solana, operates as the primary utility token, while TUNDRA-X, issued on XRPL, functions as the governance and reserve token.

Every purchase of TUNDRA-S includes free allocations of TUNDRA-X. In the current Phase 3, TUNDRA-S is priced at $0.041, with buyers receiving a 17% bonus in TUNDRA-S and free TUNDRA-X valued at $0.0205. A total of 40,000,000 TUNDRA-S — equal to 40% of its 100,000,000 supply — is reserved for presale participants, making early allocations a significant share of the eventual circulating base.

On the XRP Ledger, 80,000,000 TUNDRA-X is allocated to presale buyers out of its 200,000,000 total supply. Ecosystem development receives 20,000,000, the team and advisors are allocated 20,000,000 under vesting schedules, and 30,000,000 are reserved for liquidity and strategic use.

Verification and Transparency

To address trust gaps common in presales, XRP Tundra has completed three independent audits. Cyberscope , Solidproof , and Freshcoins each reviewed the code, tokenomics, and potential risks.

On the organizational side, the founding team underwent KYC verification through Vital Block , providing identity assurance not always present among presale launches.

“By publishing launch prices in advance and undergoing multiple reviews, we aim to provide participants with clarity and confidence,” the XRP Tundra team said.

About XRP Tundra

XRP Tundra is a cross-chain project created to expand XRP’s role in digital finance. Its dual-token system links XRPL and Solana, providing complementary functions and supporting future development plans. The roadmap also includes GlacierChain, a planned layer designed to enable new tools and services for decentralized applications on XRP.

