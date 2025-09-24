XT.COM Unveils Brand Overhaul: Xplore Crypto, Trade with Trust





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As global demand for faster, safer, and more intuitive digital asset trading continues to rise, XT.COM has taken a decisive step forward with the launch of its most ambitious user interface overhaul to date. Guided by its brand slogan “Xplore Crypto, Trade with Trust”, XT is delivering a modern experience designed to make trading quicker, clearer, and more reliable for millions of users worldwide.

This upgrade marks a major milestone in XT’s journey as a global trading platform. The new interface introduces a unified visual identity, smoother interactions, and a modern layout that balances professionalism with accessibility. Whether a newcomer exploring digital assets for the first time or an experienced trader managing high-frequency positions, the redesigned platform ensures faster responses, clearer pathways, and greater confidence.





XT.COM has always believed that digital asset trading should not be limited to a select few. Every upgrade lowers barriers and makes participation more inclusive. For beginners, the platform now offers a simplified journey that inspires trust from the very first interaction. For active traders, it enhances efficiency and delivers a smoother flow. The goal remains clear: to make crypto trading a truly global and accessible financial tool.

As a fully globalized exchange, XT already connects more than 7.8 million registered users worldwide. It supports over 1,000 cryptocurrencies and 1,300 trading pairs, while drawing more than 40 million visits every month. This overhaul is more than a facelift; it is a renewed commitment to consistency and trust at scale. Wherever they are, users can expect a seamless, reliable experience, free from barriers and boundaries.





Security remains central to XT’s values. The redesigned interface is not only about cleaner visuals and smoother navigation but also about reinforcing peace of mind at every stage of the journey. Asset protection continues to be XT’s highest priority, and the platform is dedicated to maintaining an environment where users can pursue opportunities with confidence.

The philosophy behind this transformation is one of refresh without rupture. XT has modernized its platform while preserving the familiarity that users have come to trust. By blending innovation with stability, the new interface demonstrates that power and simplicity can coexist, and that security and usability can advance together. This balance sets a higher benchmark for the industry and underscores XT’s commitment to continuous improvement.





To celebrate the milestone, XT.COM has launched a series of interactive campaigns for its global community. Users who log in can join sign-in rewards, themed community challenges, and exclusive airdrops that make the launch a shared experience. These events highlight XT’s community-first approach, turning the rollout into a celebration rather than simply an upgrade.

Looking ahead, the UI overhaul marks only the beginning of XT’s broader evolution. As digital assets move closer to mainstream adoption, XT will continue to invest in design, usability, and product innovation. Upcoming enhancements will cover areas such as fiat on-ramps, copy trading, and earn products, ensuring the platform grows in step with the needs of its worldwide user base. The vision is clear: to become the first destination for anyone exploring digital assets and to make digital finance accessible to all.

With the launch of its redesigned interface, XT.COM has once again reinforced its position as a trusted global gateway to crypto. Moving forward, the exchange remains committed to building a more open, secure, and inclusive digital financial era — staying true to the promise of “Xplore Crypto, Trade with Trust.”

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves nearly 7.8 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Our comprehensive trading platform supports 1,000+ high-quality tokens and 1,300+ trading pairs. XT.COM crypto exchange supports a rich variety of trading, such as spot trading, margin trading, and futures trading together with an aggregated NFT marketplace. Our platform strives to cater to our large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

