IBN Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast featuring Moishe Gubin, CEO of Strawberry Fields REIT Inc.

To begin the interview, Gubin outlined Strawberry Fields’ structure, asset mix, and long-standing ties to the skilled nursing sector.

“We’re a healthcare REIT — triple-net leases, 10-year leases with two five-year renewals, nice and clean,” he explained. “We’re dispersed pretty evenly over 10 states… Most of our assets are nursing homes, with 93% being skilled nursing facilities, and the rest includes a couple of hospitals and assisted living facilities.”

He then discussed how the leadership team’s operating background gives the company a strategic edge.

“We started this company with an operator point of view. Michael Blisko (Board Member) and I both worked in nursing homes from the beginning of our careers… We evaluate a company as if we were going to be operating it: what deal would we make, how would we buy, what kind of services would we provide? Then, we find a tenant that has a similar point of view. Because we’re in the business, we’re able to really figure out a tenant’s pedigree. It’s an advantage, because if something goes bad, we can stabilize it and fix a problem before it becomes a big loss.”

Gubin also highlighted the company’s financial discipline and consistency.

“In our business, 10 years running, we haven’t missed a rent payment. We’ve collected 100% of our rents and haven’t written off a bad loan. I think our stock is perfect for a more conservative investment with a better yield. We only distribute 45% or 50%. The other 50% is used to buy more assets, and therefore we are growing the value per share at an 11% clip annually.”

About Strawberry Fields REIT

Strawberry Fields REIT Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The company’s portfolio includes 142 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 15,500+ beds, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The 142 healthcare facilities comprise 130 skilled nursing facilities, 10 assisted living facilities, and two long-term acute care hospitals.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.StrawberryFieldsREIT.com

