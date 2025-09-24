BPGbio Sponsors MitoAction Energy Walk at Boston’s Franklin Park Zoo on September 27th, 2025

BOSTON, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BPGbio, Inc., a biology-first, AI-powered, clinical-stage biopharma focused on mitochondrial biology and protein homeostasis, today announced its sponsorship of the MitoAction Energy Walk at Boston’s Franklin Park Zoo on Saturday, September 27, 2025. The family-friendly event brings together patients, caregivers, clinicians, advocates, and supporters to raise awareness of mitochondrial diseases and to fund programs that improve quality of life for those affected.

“As a company committed to advancing mitochondrial medicine, we’re honored to support MitoAction and the patient community,” said Niven R. Narain, Ph.D., President & CEO of BPGbio. “Mitochondria are the cell’s engines, and energy failure is a common denominator across many serious, multi-system diseases such as Primary CoQ10 Deficiency (PCQD) that BPGbio is working on a treatment for. We’re grateful to organizations like MitoAction for rallying the community and raising awareness through events like the Energy Walk.”

BPGbio has a longstanding commitment to mitochondrial biology in human disease. The company has built an international research ecosystem spanning industry partners, patient advocacy groups, and academic collaborators to uncover the biological drivers of mitochondrial disorders and translate those insights into potential therapies. As the first company in the world to apply AI and systems medicine to develop treatments, BPGbio is advancing BPM31510, an investigational therapy designed to target directly to the mitochondria and is planning on a phase 3 trial for Primary CoQ10 Deficiency.

“Partnerships like this are essential to move mitochondrial medicine forward,” said Kira Mann, CEO of MitoAction. “By uniting patients, families, clinicians, and industry leaders at the Energy Walk, we build awareness today while helping catalyze better solutions for tomorrow. We appreciate BPGbio’s commitment to developing a treatment for the Primary CoQ10 Deficiency patients and the broader mitochondrial patients’ community.”

Join the Walk

Date: Saturday, September 27, 2025

Saturday, September 27, 2025 Time: 6:00 PM ET (gates open earlier; check event details)

6:00 PM ET (gates open earlier; check event details) Location: Franklin Park Zoo, 1 Franklin Park Rd, Boston, MA

Franklin Park Zoo, 1 Franklin Park Rd, Boston, MA Registration & Donations: Visit MitoAction’s event page to register, donate, or form a team. https://give.mitoaction.org/team/771095





BPGbio encourages employees, families, collaborators, and neighbors to walk with our team in support of patients and caregivers navigating mitochondrial disease. Attendees can expect an evening of connection, inspiration, and learning—alongside opportunities to support MitoAction’s year-round patient programs.

Why It Matters

Mitochondrial diseases encompass a diverse group of disorders that impair cellular energy production, affecting multiple organs and systems with symptoms ranging from fatigue and muscle weakness to neurological and cardiac complications. Greater awareness translates into earlier diagnosis, improved care pathways, and sustained momentum for therapeutic innovation.

Media Contacts

media@bpgbio.com

About BPGbio

BPGbio is a leading biology-first AI-powered clinical stage biopharma focused on mitochondrial biology and protein homeostasis. The company has a deep pipeline of AI-developed therapeutics spanning oncology, rare disease and neurology, including several in late-stage clinical trials. BPGbio’s novel approach is underpinned by NAi, its proprietary Interrogative Biology Platform, protected by over 500 US and international patents; one of the world’s largest clinically annotated non-governmental biobanks with longitudinal samples; and exclusive access to the most powerful supercomputer in the world. With these tools, BPGbio is redefining how patient biology can be modeled using bespoke Bayesian AI specifically designed for solving large-scale biology challenges. Headquartered in greater Boston, the company is at the forefront of a new era in medicine, combining biology, multi-modal data, and AI to transform the way we understand, diagnose, and treat disease. For more information, visit www.bpgbio.com.

About MitoAction

MitoAction is a nonprofit organization founded by patients, parents, and Boston hospital healthcare leaders who had a vision of improving quality of life for children and adults with mitochondrial disease. The organization began in 2005 as an idea and has evolved from a small New England support group to a dynamic, active service organization helping thousands of patients and families. For more information, visit: https://www.mitoaction.org.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d00047ed-b259-4401-896f-50237b65802a