Weebit Nano Joins EDGE AI FOUNDATION to Advance Intelligent Systems at the Edge

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT) (Weebit), a leading developer and licensor of advanced memory technologies for the global semiconductor industry, has joined the EDGE AI FOUNDATION to advance intelligent systems at the edge. The EDGE AI FOUNDATION is a global hub that unites industry leaders and researchers to drive innovation, solve global challenges, and democratize edge AI technologies.

As a Strategic Partner, Weebit brings its low-power, high-performance Resistive RAM (ReRAM) technology to this dynamic community. For advanced edge AI chips, Weebit ReRAM provides the dense on-chip non-volatile memory (NVM) needed to store weights for artificial Neural Networks (NNs) with ultra-low power consumption that is critical for edge devices. It also scales to the smaller process geometries used in the fabrication of advanced AI SoCs.

Eran Briman, VP of Marketing and Business Development at Weebit Nano, said: “We look forward to actively contributing towards the EDGE AI FOUNDATION’s mission of democratizing and advancing edge Al technologies. By enabling faster, lower-power, and more scalable memory solutions, Weebit is helping to advance the future of AI at the edge, and accelerate new compute paradigms like in-memory and neuromorphic computing.”

Pete Bernard, CEO, EDGE AI FOUNDATION, said: “The EDGE AI FOUNDATION is dedicated to building a dynamic ecosystem that makes intelligent systems more capable, efficient, and sustainable. We are excited to welcome Weebit Nano, whose ReRAM technology offers new ways to unlock performance and efficiency for real-world edge applications.”

About Weebit Nano Limited

Weebit Nano Ltd. is a leading developer and licensor of advanced semiconductor memory technology. The company’s ground-breaking Resistive RAM (ReRAM) non-volatile memory (NVM) addresses the growing need for significantly higher performance and lower power memory solutions in a range of electronic products such as AI, Internet of Things (IoT) and wearable devices, automotive, industrial automation, robotics, neuromorphic computing, and many others. For these applications, Weebit ReRAM allows semiconductor memory elements to be significantly faster, less expensive, more reliable and more energy efficient than those using existing flash memory solutions. As it is based on fab-friendly materials, the technology can be quickly and easily integrated with existing flows and processes, without the need for special equipment or large investments. See www.weebit-nano.com.

Weebit Nano and the Weebit Nano logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Weebit Nano Ltd. in the United States and other countries. Other company, product, and service names may be trademarks or service marks of others.

