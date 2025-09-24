CHAR Tech to Present at Smallcap Discoveries Conference in Vancouver

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHAR Technologies Ltd. (“CHAR Tech” or the “Company”) (TSXV:YES), a leader in sustainable energy solutions, is pleased to announce the company is participating in the upcoming Annual Smallcap Discoveries Conference in Vancouver. Andrew White, Chief Executive Officer, of CHAR Tech will be presenting on Monday September 29th between 2:15PM and 2:45PM at the JW Marriott Parq Hotel.

In his remarks, Mr. White will provide key updates on the Company’s flagship Thorold Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) and Biocarbon facility, which remains on track to be online by year-end. With the commissioning of Phase 1 scheduled for late 2025, CHAR Tech expects to begin generating commercial biocarbon revenues in 2026, supported by contracted offtake agreements and long-term partnerships with major industrial customers. In addition, Mr. White will outline timelines for the integration of Phase 2 RNG production in 2026, providing investors with visibility into the ramp-up from biocarbon revenues to combined RNG and biocarbon cash flows.

Any investors who would like to attend Small Cap Discoveries Conference can register for a pass here.

About CHAR Tech

CHAR Tech (TSXV:YES) first-in-kind high temperature pyrolysis (HTP) technology processes unmerchantable wood and organic wastes to simultaneously generate two renewable energy revenue streams, renewable natural gas (RNG) or green hydrogen and a solid biocarbon that is a carbon neutral drop-in replacement for metallurgical steel making coal.

CHAR’s HTP is an ideal waste to energy solution that aligns with the global green energy transition by diverting waste from landfills and generating sustainable clean energy to decarbonize heavy industry.

