Arculus and N.exchange Announce Partnership to Deliver Smarter, Better-Priced Crypto Swaps

SOMERSET, N.J., Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arculus, a CompoSecure technology (NYSE: CMPO), and N.exchange, a non-custodial cryptocurrency exchange/swap service, today announced a partnership to enhance Arculus Cold Storage Wallet in-app crypto swaps with broader access, improved pricing, and innovative routing technology.

Through the agreement, N.exchange has been directly integrated into the Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, significantly expanding in-app crypto swap options for customers. Users now have access to hundreds of new trading pairs through N.exchange, allowing for swaps to be executed at highly competitive rates, ultimately offering better pricing for consumers.

Through the partnership, Arculus Cold Storage customers will enjoy the benefit of competitive swap pricing. Arculus has also launched a Smart Order Router within the App. When a swap request is made, the system automatically compares prices across multiple sources—then routes the transaction to the venue offering lowest execution pricing available to Arculus.

Benefits to users include:

Expanded access to hundreds of swap pairs

Competitive execution pricing between providers

between providers Smart order routing for seamless, optimized swaps





Adam Lowe, Chief Product & Innvoation Officer at CompoSecure said: “This partnership allows us to elevate the Cold Storage Wallet customer experience by leveraging our smart order routing technology with N.exchange’s deep liquidity and competitive rates. Together, we’re giving our users more choice, better value, and the opportunity to easily and efficiently trade crypto directly from their self-custody wallets.”

Boban Saric, Chief Business Development Officer at N.exchange said: “We are thrilled to partner with the Arculus team to bring our liquidity solutions to their growing customer base. By joining forces, we are making crypto swaps more efficient, transparent, and cost-effective for everyone and are setting a new standard for in-app crypto swaps: more options, smarter technology, and better prices.”

About N.exchange

N.exchange is a fast, secure, and transparent non-custodial cryptocurrency swap/exchange service. Built by crypto enthusiasts, its mission is to make digital asset trading accessible and reliable for all, offering users comprehensive trading pairs, competitive rates, and real-time execution. With high availability, low fees, and a focus on user experience, N.exchange aims to set a high standard for simplicity, safety, and efficiency in crypto swaps.

About CompoSecure, Inc.

Founded in 2000, CompoSecure (NYSE: CMPO) is a technology partner to market leaders, fintechs and consumers enabling trust for millions of people around the globe. The company combines elegance, simplicity and security to deliver exceptional experiences and peace of mind in the physical and digital world. CompoSecure’s innovative payment card technology and metal cards with Arculus security and authentication capabilities deliver unique, premium branded experiences, enable people to access and use their financial and digital assets, and ensure trust at the point of a transaction. For more information, please visit www.CompoSecure.com and www.GetArculus.com.

