Dr. Delson Trindade Elevated to Axalta Fellow

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global coatings company, has elevated Dr. Delson Trindade to the position of Axalta Fellow, as a result of his significant scientific accomplishments, technical leadership, and commercial contributions throughout his distinguished career at Axalta. Axalta Fellow is the highest honor that a scientist or engineer can earn within the company’s Global Technology function.





“Delson is a passionate ambassador for technology who truly personifies our culture where growth and innovation meet performance and accountability,” said Dr. Robert Roop, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at Axalta. “We strive to be an indispensable partner to our customers, and Delson’s technology and team leadership skills enable us to meet that goal consistently.”

With an illustrious career spanning nearly 40 years, Dr. Trindade has demonstrated unparalleled expertise and leadership in the field of coating technologies. His significant technical contributions have been instrumental across all of Axalta’s businesses.

As technical leader for several key programs, he expanded Axalta’s technical capabilities, and excelled in customer engagement, including:



co-inventing Axalta’s multi-layer “3-Wet” coating processes used throughout the automotive industry;

advancing silanated clearcoat platforms for enhanced durability and performance;

developing the formulation toolbox for the emerging electrification sector; and

contributing to more than 100 patent filings.

In addition to his technical prowess, Dr. Trindade is a dedicated mentor, collaborator, and influencer, actively contributing to the development of colleagues and the broader technical community. He is an integral member of the Fellows Forum at Axalta, which builds upon the company's tradition of scientific excellence and underscores the company's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and market leadership.

Dr. Trindade began his career with Axalta in Brazil, and has worked in Germany, Argentina, and the U.S., first in Detroit and now in Philadelphia at the Global Headquarters and Innovation Center. He earned a doctorate in Physical Chemistry from the University of São Paulo, Brazil and an MBA – Technology & Innovation from Harvard University / University of São Paulo.

