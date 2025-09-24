Proscia to Expand Pathology AI Capabilities with Virtual Staining

PHILADELPHIA and LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proscia® , a pathology AI company, is introducing virtual staining in its Concentriq® software platform to help laboratories reduce the costs associated with traditional chemical methods and drive efficiency in high-throughput workflows. The virtual staining, powered by Pictor Labs , will support the evolution from research applications to clinical deployment, expanding diagnostic possibilities.

Staining glass slides with chemical reagents is a critical step in producing the data-rich images that underpin digital pathology. Yet conventional staining is costly, slow, and tissue-destructive, and its inconsistency can make it difficult to achieve reproducible results. Virtual staining addresses these limitations by using AI models to replicate the effects of stains on tissue images. Such models can generate a whole-slide virtually stained image from label-free inputs in only a few minutes—versus the hours or days required for traditional methods.1

“With Pictor Labs powering virtual staining on Concentriq, teams can generate H&E, IHC, and special stains on-demand and review results in minutes instead of hours or days, turning scarce tissue into more valuable samples without re-cuts or chemicals,” said Yair Rivenson, CEO of Pictor Labs.

Proscia will deeply integrate a menu of H&E, IHC, and special stains into Concentriq, extending the workflows already trusted by more than 12,000 pathologists and scientists worldwide and expanding the platform’s precision medicine AI portfolio . In addition to offering fast, sustainable, and broader access to advanced techniques, the AI-generated stains will open new possibilities, including lower-cost avenues for biomarker exploration and multiplex assay development.

“Virtual staining is a powerful example of the growing impact of pathology AI,” said David West, CEO of Proscia. “By introducing it in Concentriq, we are reinforcing our commitment to helping our customers leverage AI across every dimension of their work.”

Along with today’s news, Pictor Labs will join the Proscia Ready partner alliance. Proscia Ready is made up of solution providers helping life sciences organizations and diagnostic laboratories accelerate the scaled adoption of digital pathology with confidence through a comprehensive approach.

About Proscia

Proscia is rewiring pathology for precision medicine to improve patient outcomes. Its software, AI, and real-world data fuel the development and use of novel therapies and diagnostics, driving the fight against humanity’s most challenging diseases, like cancer. 16 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies and a global laboratory network on track to deliver more than 8 million diagnoses annually rely on Proscia’s solutions each day. For more information, visit proscia.com and follow Proscia on LinkedIn and X .

About Pictor Labs

Pictor Labs is the leading virtual staining company revolutionizing digital pathology adoption worldwide through cutting-edge AI-powered technology. Our solutions deliver diagnostic-quality results in minutes while preserving tissue samples for comprehensive analysis.

Our breakthrough DeepStain™ and ReStain™ technologies enable unlimited virtual staining from a single tissue sample, eliminating the bottlenecks and limitations of traditional chemical staining processes. This innovation supports the critical evolution from research applications to clinical deployment, empowering laboratories to advance their digital pathology capabilities while reducing chemical waste, improving operational efficiency, and expanding diagnostic possibilities. For Research Use Only. Not cleared or approved by the FDA. Visit pictorlabs.ai .

1 Bai, Y., Zhang, Y., Li, J. et al. Deep learning-enabled virtual histological staining of biological samples. Light: Science & Applications 12, 168 (2023). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41377-023-01104-7

