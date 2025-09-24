Asia Broadband – Advances Installation of Phase 2 Production Line Processing Equipment At New Etzatlan Plant Site

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) (“AABB” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has continued to make significant progress with the installation and integration of the added Phase 2 production line processing equipment at AABB’s new facility in Etzatlan, Mexico. The plant’s grand opening was celebrated in April this year with government officials, industry leaders and dignitaries in attendance and the Company conducted investor and media plant tours the following month. With the current Phase 2 expansion underway, AABB is moving towards increased production capacity and extraction efficiencies as operations expand.

AABB’s new plant is designed to utilize advanced mining equipment automation and efficiencies to maximize processing throughput and metals extraction and minimize the production costs. The unique benefits of the Company’s on-site lab and testing program accelerates the new processing facility operations with reduced costs and maximized plant revenues. Additionally, the facility has been built with expanded processing capability that will be implemented after the initial production levels have been established.

AABB received 6 containers of equipment this past summer from manufacturer Mecru Heavy Industry Technology Co. Ltd. based in Zhengzhou, Henan, China. The equipment includes centrifugal concentrators, press filters, hydraulic center-driven thickening equipment, thickener tank bridges and slurry pumps. The remaining equipment deliveries required for the Phase 2 installation are expected to be received in the coming weeks as weather permits during and after the rainy season.

“Our installation crews and plant management are progressing rapidly integrating our new Phase 2 equipment into the facility in Etzatlan. Everyone involved is thrilled with the anticipation of having the equipment operational as soon as possible to expand the facility output,” stated Chris Torres, AABB President and CEO.

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production of precious metals and the accumulation of physical gold holdings. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate the expansion of precious metals property holdings and production in Mexico. The Company's industry and business integration in Mexico and its asset diversification are unique strengths of AABB that differentiate it from other companies and creates distinctive value for shareholders. Additionally, the Company has a digital assets business segment with its AABBG mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency within its own proprietary AABB Wallet and the unique Golden Baboons Mining Club and Shorts Rascal Club Non-Fungible Token (NFT) collections. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies and digital asset developers.

Contact the Company at: General Email: ir@asiabroadbandinc.com Token Support: support@aabbgmine2token.com Company Websites: www.asiabroadbandinc.com www.aabbgmine2token.com www.goldenbaboons.com Phone: 702-744-4785

Forward-Looking Statements are contained in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Asia Broadband Inc.’s (the “Company”) expected current beliefs about the Company’s business, which are subject to uncertainty and change. The operations and results of the Company could materially differ from what is expressed or implied by the statements made above when industry, regulatory, market and competitive circumstances change. Further information about these risks can be found in the annual and quarterly disclosures the Company has published on the OTC Markets website. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements as future circumstances, events and information may change.