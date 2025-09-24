Guident Announces Appointment of Bonnie Boyer as Chief Financial Officer

Boca Raton, FL, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guident Corp. (“Guident”), a leader in autonomous vehicle teleoperation and remote monitoring solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Bonnie Boyer as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately.

Ms. Boyer brings over 15 years of financial leadership experience, including senior roles at both private-equity-backed and publicly traded companies. Most recently, she served as Chief Accounting Officer at Sagent M&C, a SaaS provider in the mortgage technology sector, where she spearheaded financial transformation initiatives, scaled financial operations, and implemented robust internal controls to support accelerated growth.

“Bonnie’s breadth of expertise in financial strategy, operations, and capital markets makes her an exceptional addition to our executive team,” said Harald Braun, Chairman and CEO of Guident. “Her leadership will be instrumental as we continue to expand our solutions for safe and reliable autonomous vehicle teleoperation and advance our plans as a public company.”

In her new role, Ms. Boyer will oversee Guident’s global finance organization, including accounting, financial planning and analysis, treasury, investor relations, and corporate governance. She will play a key role in guiding Guident’s financial strategy as the company scales and prepares for its next phase of growth.

“I am thrilled to join Guident at such an exciting stage in its journey,” said Bonnie Boyer. “The company’s mission to enhance the safety and reliability of autonomous mobility is both compelling and critical. I look forward to working with Harald, the leadership team, and the Board of Directors to create long-term value for our customers, partners, and shareholders.”

About Guident

Guident brings cutting-edge technology to market to enhance the safety, efficiency, and functionality of autonomous vehicles and ground-based surveillance and inspection robots. Utilizing proprietary IP and software applications, Guident offers advanced solutions for remote monitor and control. To learn more, visit www.guident.com.

