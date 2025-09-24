Atlanta Housing and Bird Announce Ride-to-Work Partnership Expanding Mobility and Workforce Opportunities for Residents

Atlanta, GA, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlanta Housing (AH) and Bird, a leading provider of shared e-scooters and e-bikes in Atlanta, today announced a first-in-the-nation Ride-to-Work partnership that expands both affordable mobility and workforce opportunities for thousands of AH residents.

This initiative makes Atlanta Housing the first housing authority in the nation to integrate micromobility access directly into resident services. All AH residents are now eligible for a 50% discount on rides through the Bird Access program, in addition to 20% automatic, zone-based discounts at 10 AH communities across Atlanta. Just as important, the initiative also creates new pathways for residents to connect with job opportunities on Bird’s Atlanta operations team and at the Bird National Service Center. Roles will include Bird Ambassadors, street team positions, and opportunities in repair and maintenance, supported by quarterly career fairs and workforce partner programming.

"Mobility is opportunity," said Terri M. Lee, Atlanta Housing President and Chief Executive Officer. "This groundbreaking partnership with Bird opens doors to jobs and training that put residents on a path toward economic independence. Atlanta Housing is proud to be leading the way nationally in pairing housing stability with workforce and affordable mobility solutions."

AH and Bird are also proud to highlight Bird’s new next-gen e-bike and e-scooter models in Atlanta, offering the safest and most enjoyable ride experience with vehicles designed to meet the needs of every type of rider–whether they are commuting, running errands, or exploring the city. As part of the launch, AH and Bird will co-host a resident registration event on Thursday, October 9, from 4 to 7 p.m., where families can enroll in the Bird Access program, demo the bike and scooter fleet, receive free helmets, participate in safe-riding educational sessions, and learn more about the newly available job opportunities with Bird. Dedicated parking corrals will also be installed at select AH communities to ensure scooters and bikes are available, safe, and easy to use.

“Our partnership with Atlanta Housing sets a new model for how private companies and public agencies can work together to provide reliable, affordable mobility options and workforce opportunities that support local communities,” said Stewart Lyons, Bird Global Chief Executive Officer. “We are proud to be deepening our commitment to the City of Atlanta, one of our most important markets, by continuing to invest in innovative, sustainable, and affordable transportation that helps make the city more livable for residents.

Solomon Caviness, Commissioner of the Atlanta Department of Transportation (ATLDOT), expressed his support for the Atlanta Housing and Bird partnership, “This partnership is a perfect example of how new ideas in transportation can create real equity and opportunity. Connecting affordable mobility to real job opportunities means we’re not just getting people from point A to point B—we’re helping move lives forward.”

This collaboration is part of a resident-first strategy that reflects AH’s Resident Renaissance vision: helping families move from housing stability to economic mobility and ultimately independence. By opening new pathways to both reliable mobility and meaningful work, AH is redefining how public housing authorities can invest in the long-term success of their residents.

###

ABOUT ATLANTA HOUSING

President and Chief Executive Officer Terri M. Lee leads The Housing Authority of the City of Atlanta, Georgia (AH), the largest housing authority in Georgia and one of the largest in the nation. One of 139 Moving to Work (MTW) public housing authorities in America, AH is an industry leader in providing and facilitating affordable housing resources for nearly 27,000 low-income households comprised of approximately 45,000 people, including AH-owned residential communities, tenant-based vouchers, supportive housing, as well as down payment assistance, where innovation leads the approach to making the dream of home ownership attainable for more Atlantans. Programs are funded and regulated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

For more information, visit AH at atlantahousing.org or follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn at @housingatlanta.

ABOUT BIRD

Bird is a global leader in the micromobility industry, dedicated to transforming the way people move, one ride at a time. Operating in over 200 cities globally, with a growing global network of shared e-scooters and e-bikes, Bird is making sustainable transportation accessible for all—wherever they are and however they move. By partnering with cities to deliver more connected and efficient mobility options, Bird is helping shape a future of thriving communities around the world.