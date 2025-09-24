ARGYLE Haus of Apparel Launches Fashion Incubator for Startup and Emerging Brands

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARGYLE Haus of Apparel, the Los Angeles–based end-to-end fashion design house and clothing manufacturer, today announced the launch of its Fashion Incubator—a comprehensive program built for startup and emerging fashion brands. The Incubator unites ARGYLE’s core strengths—fashion design, apparel development, and USA-based clothing manufacturing—with wrap-around services in digital and e-commerce, investor relations, and press and media outreach. All work is conducted in ARGYLE’s Los Angeles headquarters and factory and is done under the careful guidance of fashion industry veteran and ARGYLE CEO, Houman Salem.

Since its founding in 2014, ARGYLE has helped launch over 1,000 clothing brands and developed deep domain expertise in guiding startups from first sketch to market. The team has worked not only with seasoned fashion designers, but also with newcomers from all walks of life - including celebrities and influencers - to transform ideas into ready-to-sell collections.

Designed to eliminate costly hand-offs in fragmented vendor models, the Incubator gives founders a single accountable partner from concept through launch. Participants gain strategic collection planning; technical design and fit oversight; patternmaking and sampling; small-batch to scalable production; e-commerce buildout and conversion-ready content; PR support; and investor-readiness materials. The result: faster timelines, tighter quality control, and clearer unit economics than juggling multiple agencies.

“We built the Incubator to give serious founders a real alternative to the trial-and-error journey,” said Houman Salem, CEO of ARGYLE Haus of Apparel. “As one of the leading clothing manufacturers in the USA—and among the most experienced Clothing Manufacturers in Los Angeles—we bring every discipline under one roof: design, development, production, digital, and investor relations. That focus on execution, right here in our L.A. factory, lets brands move from idea to market with confidence.”

The program is especially suited to swimwear, ready-to-wear, elevated street wear, outerwear, and lingerie—categories where precision fit, premium materials, and disciplined production are essential. By operating entirely in-house, ARGYLE reduces communication gaps, protects IP, and maintains consistent standards across sampling and production. The integrated digital team stands up storefronts, product pages, and content designed to convert, while media and investor outreach amplifies brand visibility at launch.

Compared to typical service providers, the Incubator offers a unified roadmap, transparent pricing, factory-floor accountability, and hands-on executive guidance from Salem and the leadership team. With development and production occurring in the same facility as strategy and digital execution, teams iterate quickly, validate costs early, and launch with a cohesive brand story.

Applications are now open for qualified startup and growth-stage brands. To learn more or request a consultation, visit argylehaus.com.

Media Contact: ARGYLE Haus of Apparel, Media Relations | +1 (818) 979-9955 Ext. 1000 | Los Angeles, CA