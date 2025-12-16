ARGYLE Haus of Apparel Announces the Debut of Innovative Sleepwear Brand SLEPT IN

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARGYLE Haus of Apparel, a Los Angeles–based clothing manufacturer specializing in startups, today announced the official launch of SLEPT IN, an innovative new sleepwear brand redefining modern comfort and everyday style. Designed to be worn all day, from the bedroom to the bodega, SLEPT IN blends functionality, versatility, and elevated design in cozy sleepwear made in the USA.

Founded by Michaela Hutton and Kirsten Mancini, SLEPT IN challenges traditional sleepwear by creating pieces that feel effortless at home while remaining polished enough for daily life. The brand’s debut collection emphasizes soft, high-quality fabrics, thoughtful construction, and silhouettes that move seamlessly between rest and routine.

“SLEPT IN was born from the idea that comfort shouldn’t be confined to bedtime,” said Michaela Hutton, co-founder of SLEPT IN. “We wanted to design clothing that supports real life, pieces you genuinely want to live in.” Kirsten Mancini added, “Our goal was to create sleepwear that feels intentional and stylish without losing the comfort that makes it essential.”

SLEPT IN was developed and manufactured in Los Angeles in collaboration with ARGYLE Haus of Apparel, one of the few fully vertically integrated clothing manufacturers for startups in the United States. Through its fashion incubator platform, ARGYLE supports emerging brands with strategic guidance, design development, and domestic production to help founders launch with confidence and quality.

“SLEPT IN is a strong example of what happens when creative vision is paired with the right manufacturing partner,” said Houman Salem, Founder and CEO of ARGYLE Haus of Apparel. “Michaela and Kirsten had a clear point of view, and our role was to help translate that vision into a product built to last, produced responsibly, and made in the USA.”

The launch of SLEPT IN highlights a growing shift toward versatile apparel that prioritizes comfort without compromising style, while reinforcing the value of domestic production for emerging fashion brands.

To learn more about SLEPT IN, visit: https://sleptinsleepwear.com

For more information about ARGYLE Haus, visit: https://www.argylehaus.com/

Media Contact: ARGYLE Haus [Media Relations] info@argylehaus.com