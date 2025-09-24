Simpson Motorcycle Accelerates Global Growth Strategy in $7B Motorcycle Safety Market

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holley Performance Brands (NYSE: HLLY), a leader in automotive aftermarket performance solutions, today announced strategic momentum in its Simpson Motorcycle division as it expands into the fast-growing global motorcycle helmet and safety gear market, estimated at $7 billion annually.

With storied brand equity, differentiated design, and immersive dealer and consumer engagement, Simpson Motorcycle is executing a focused global growth strategy. This includes planned expansion and initiatives to capture the European Union (EU) share and targets high-growth regions in APAC and LATAM. Key initiatives include regional product variants, certification alignment, and co-marketing activations to fuel expansion.





Pictured: Simpson’s Brand Book, capturing the storied legacy of the brand from day one. Brand books, among other materials, were distributed at Simpson’s Global Dealer Summit.

“Simpson is one of Holley’s most iconic lifestyle brands, and its growth trajectory underscores how we are scaling into adjacent markets with significant long-term potential,” said Matthew Stevenson, President & CEO, Holley Performance Brands. “By investing in new products, immersive events, and global dealer partnerships, we are positioning Simpson as a category leader in performance-driven motorcycle safety. As we reflect on progress in 2025, the Simpson team has achieved several notable milestones.”

Immersive Dealer & Rider Activations

Simpson recently hosted its inaugural Saddle Up™ Global Dealer Summit at its New Braunfels, Texas headquarters, bringing together top distribution partners from the U.S., EU, Australia and Latin America. The summit showcased new limited-edition launches, strengthened dealer alignment, and identified opportunities for regionalized growth.

Simpson also made a high-impact presence at the 85th annual Sturgis Rally in South Dakota, where thousands of riders engaged with the brand through live activations, influencer events, community rides and product showcases.

Product Innovation: Partnerships and Next-Gen Designs

At Sturgis, Simpson unveiled the Simpson x Buell Mod Bandit helmet, a forged carbon fiber helmet born of a new strategic partnership with Buell Motorcycle Co., a legendary independent motorcycle manufacturer based in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The collaboration bridges motorsports heritage with street relevance, reinforcing Simpson’s strategy of expanding OEM and brand partnerships.





Simpson x Buell unveil the Mod Bandit, Reborn. Bold and unapologetic for those riders who prefer to live life on the edge.

The Simpson x Buell helmet is now available for preorder here. Shipping will begin on November 1.

What’s Next?

Building on its industry leadership and commitment to cutting-edge helmet design and performance-driven motorcycle gear, Simpson Motorcycle will unveil its latest 2026 products at the EICMA show in Milan, Italy, this November.

For more Holley company news, click here.

For more information about Simpson Motorcycle’s latest product innovations, click here.

