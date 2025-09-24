Brag House Announces Strategic Partnership Discussions with New to The Street to Amplify Brand Reach and Redefine National Media Impact

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brag House (NASDAQ: BRAG), the media-tech platform at the intersection of gaming, college sports, and Gen Z engagement is thrilled to announce ongoing strategic discussions with New to The Street, one of the nation’s fastest-growing financial media brands, boasting over 3.5 million YouTube subscribers and weekly national broadcasts on Fox Business and Bloomberg.

This potential collaboration represents a pivotal turning point for Brag House as it prepares to film its first segments on the iconic floor of the New York Stock Exchange later this week. These segments will be broadcast to a national audience on Bloomberg on Saturday, October 4, at 6:30 PM EST, supported by targeted placements on billboards, national TV commercials, earned media opportunities, and extensive daily social media engagement.

Lavell Juan Malloy, CEO of Brag House, stated: "Teaming up with New to The Street offers Brag House a unique avenue to amplify our mission connecting brands and colleges with Gen Z audiences through innovative, data-driven engagement in gaming and college sports. For investors and business stakeholders, this collaboration will build brand awareness, visibility, and credibility around Brag House, showcasing our vision and performance to a national financial audience."

About Brag House

Brag House is a leading media technology gaming platform dedicated to transforming casual college gaming into a vibrant, community-driven experience. By seamlessly merging gaming, social interaction, and cutting-edge technology, the Company provides an inclusive and engaging environment for casual gamers while enabling brands to authentically connect with the influential Gen Z demographic. For more information, visit www.braghouse.com .

About New to The Street

Since 2009, New to The Street has been one of the longest-running U.S. and international sponsored and syndicated Nielsen-rated television brands, broadcasting weekly on Fox Business and Bloomberg as sponsored programming. With over 3.5 million YouTube subscribers, iconic Times Square billboards, and guaranteed earned media placements, New to The Street delivers its trademark "Opportunities To Consider™" segments, helping public and private companies tell their stories to investors, business leaders, and audiences worldwide.

Media Contact:

Fatema Bhabrawala

Director of Media Relations

fbhabrawala@allianceadvisors.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Adele Carey

VP, Investor Relations

ir@thebraghouse.com