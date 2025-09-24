Supply Chain Digital Publishes the Global Supply Chains Report 2025 | BizClik

Correction (24 September 2025): This release has been updated to reflect the revised title (Global Supply Chains Report 2025), with updated graphics, link, and minor copy edits.

Annual report highlights the organisations driving innovation, sustainability, and resilience across worldwide supply networks.

LONDON, Sept. 23, 2025 – Supply Chain Digital, a BizClik brand, has released its annual Global Supply Chains Report 2025 , celebrating the organisations setting new standards for innovation, sustainability, and resilience.

The report explores how multinational enterprises and regional specialists alike are building agile, responsible, and digitally enabled supply chains in an era of disruption and transformation. It was launched on 23 September, during Day 1 of Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE London .

"It gives me immense pride to publish this report and recognise the leaders building resilient, responsible networks that deliver real value for customers and communities worldwide. At BizClik, we're proud to highlight their achievements and provide a platform that inspires the wider industry to raise the bar even higher." - Glen White, CEO & Founder, BizClik





Why it Matters

Supply chain leaders are now central to corporate strategy, shaping ESG progress, driving digital adoption, and enabling global resilience. With investor expectations, regulatory pressures, and technological innovation intensifying, this report provides a clear view of the companies driving meaningful change across the sector.

What the Report Explores

The Global Supply Chains Report 2025 examines excellence across:

Technology leadership – using AI, automation, and predictive analytics to transform procurement and logistics.



– using AI, automation, and predictive analytics to transform procurement and logistics. Sustainability – embedding circular economy models, ethical sourcing, and net-zero strategies.



– embedding circular economy models, ethical sourcing, and net-zero strategies. Logistics innovation – strengthening resilience through multi-modal solutions, nearshoring, and green fleets.



– strengthening resilience through multi-modal solutions, nearshoring, and green fleets. Procurement strategy – reimagining supplier relationships, risk management, and value creation.



– reimagining supplier relationships, risk management, and value creation. Global manufacturing – building competitiveness and efficiency through integrated supply chain strategies.





Read the full report here .

About Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE

Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE is part of BizClik’s global events portfolio, delivered through Procurement Magazine and Supply Chain Digital. The series connects executives across procurement, supply chain, sustainability, fintech, energy, technology, and more, with events held in London, Chicago, New York, Singapore, Dubai, and beyond.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI, and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinar,s and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

For more information, visit www.bizclikmedia.com .

