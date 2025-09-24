Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Surgical Treatment Market is Set to Reach a Valuation of US$ 16.5 Billion by 2033 | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global benign prostatic hyperplasia surgical treatment market was valued at US$ 10.5 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach us$ 16.5 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2025–2033.

The foundational driver for market expansion is the immense and growing patient population. Globally, over 200 million men are affected by BPH in 2024. An average of 600,000 new cases of BPH or associated symptoms are identified annually from 2024 data. In the United States alone, BPH affects approximately 40 million men as of 2025. The condition is most prevalent in men over the age of 50. A 2025 clinical trial for a new BPH device actively enrolled men aged 45 and older, indicating a focus on earlier intervention. These numbers underscore the scale of the addressable patient base.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/benign-prostatic-hyperplasia-surgical-treatment-market

Patient pathways from diagnosis to treatment reveal key intervention points. The average time from an initial diagnosis to a first urologist visit was under 7 months, according to a 2024 report. Subsequently, patients in 2024 received their first surgical procedure within an average of 23 months of their initial diagnosis. These timelines highlight a significant window for patient education and consultation. The consistent influx of newly diagnosed individuals ensures a sustained and predictable demand for the market, presenting a stable environment for investment and development.

Key findings in Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Surgical Treatment Market

Market Forecast (2033) US$ 16.5 Million CAGR 5.1% Largest Region (2024) North America (45%) By Type Transurethral Resection of the Prostate (TURP) (37%) By End Users Hospitals (68%) Top Drivers Rapidly growing global aging male population increases BPH prevalence.

Technological advancements leading to safer, more effective surgical options.

Increasing patient awareness and demand for minimally invasive treatments. Top Trends Shift from traditional surgeries to less invasive thermal therapies.

Adoption of robotic-assisted systems for enhanced surgical precision.

Growing number of BPH procedures performed in outpatient settings. Top Challenges Potential for post-operative complications and adverse side effects.

Favorable reimbursement policies are lacking in some developing regions.

Minimally Invasive Therapies Revolutionize Patient Experiences and Drive Market Expansion

Minimally invasive surgical treatments (MIST) are reshaping the benign prostatic hyperplasia surgical treatment market. Patients and providers increasingly prefer these options due to their strong safety profiles and convenience. The Rezūm™ water vapor therapy is a notable office-based procedure. Its typical duration is between 10 to 30 minutes. Following a UroLift® procedure, a real-world analysis showed 93 out of 100 men were free from catheter use at the 30-day mark. The Optilume™ BPH Catheter System represents a unique drug-coated balloon therapy. It received crucial FDA approval in 2024, adding another advanced tool for urologists.

Adoption trends reflect a clear preference for these less invasive approaches. Data presented in 2025 shows that among men aged 50 to 54, water vapor thermal therapy accounted for 15 out of every 100 MIST procedures. In the same demographic of the benign prostatic hyperplasia surgical treatment market, the Prostatic Urethral Lift (PUL) procedure accounted for 36 out of every 100 MISTs. An instructional course at the American Urological Association (AUA) 2025 meeting is set to cover at least 6 different MIST technologies. However, long-term efficacy remains a key consideration. The average time to require a retreatment procedure after an initial MIS therapy was 307 days, per a 2024 analysis.

Robotic-Assisted Surgeries Offer Precision and Redefine Large Gland BPH Treatment

Robotics are introducing a new level of precision to the benign prostatic hyperplasia surgical treatment market. These systems are particularly valuable for treating men with larger prostates. As of August 2024, more than 400 Aquablation robotic systems from PROCEPT BioRobotics are installed across the United States. Over 50,000 procedures have been performed using the first-generation AquaBeam® Robotic System as of mid-2024, demonstrating significant market penetration. The FDA provided 510(k) clearance for the next-generation, AI-powered HYDROS™ robotic system in 2024, signaling continuous innovation in the space.

The application of robotic technology extends to complex procedures like simple prostatectomy of the benign prostatic hyperplasia surgical treatment market. A 2024 study on single-port robotic simple prostatectomy reported on the outcomes of 120 successful cases. A separate 2024 comparative study involved 13 patients who underwent a robotic-assisted simple prostatectomy (RASP). The median prostate volume for patients in the RASP study cohort was a substantial 135 cubic centimeters. The da Vinci Single-Port robot, noted in 2024, enables surgeons to perform a prostatectomy through a single incision. During such a procedure, insufflation pressure is maintained under 12 mmHg to mitigate embolism risk, highlighting advanced safety protocols.

Established Laser Technologies Continue to Dominate the BPH Surgical Treatment Market

Laser therapies remain a cornerstone of BPH surgical intervention. Their effectiveness across a wide range of prostate sizes ensures their continued relevance. Holmium Laser Enucleation of the Prostate (HoLEP) is endorsed by the American Urological Association as a size-independent gold-standard treatment as of 2025. Advanced laser techniques are showing distinct advantages. 2024 presentations noted their contribution to higher rates of same-day discharge for patients. The deep-rooted trust in laser systems solidifies their position in the benign prostatic hyperplasia surgical treatment market.

The economic and technological landscape for lasers is well-defined. A 2025 report on laser BPH devices highlighted Holmium laser devices as a critical market technology. The same 2025 report also identified Thulium laser devices as another key technology segment, indicating diversity within the laser category. Reimbursement figures for 2025 provide further insight. The Medicare physician in-facility payment for laser coagulation of the prostate (CPT 52647) is set at $635. The corresponding payment for laser vaporization (CPT 52648) is $675, while laser enucleation (CPT 52649) is reimbursed at $802.

Fierce Competition and Innovation Shape the Minimally Invasive BPH Device Landscape

The benign prostatic hyperplasia surgical treatment market is a highly competitive arena where innovation drives leadership. In 2024, Teleflex was the leading competitor in the overall BPH treatment device market. Teleflex's leading 2024 market position is attributed solely to its highly successful UroLift® System. Boston Scientific ranked as the second-leading competitor in the BPH device market in 2024. In 2024, Boston Scientific also held a monopoly in the convective water vapor therapy segment with its Rezūm™ System. Olympus followed as the third-leading competitor in the 2024 BPH device market.

The broader market is dynamic and includes numerous specialized players. The benign prostatic hyperplasia surgical treatment market includes at least 29 major companies as of 2025. Each company vies for market share through clinical evidence and technological superiority. As of 2025, PROCEPT BioRobotics has supported its Aquablation technology with an impressive portfolio of over 150 peer-reviewed publications. Such extensive clinical validation is critical for gaining physician trust and driving adoption. The intense competition fosters rapid innovation, ultimately benefiting patients with more and better treatment choices.

Surgical Efficiency and Positive Patient Outcomes Drive Healthcare System Adoption Rates

Modern benign prostatic hyperplasia surgical treatment market offer significant value through improved efficiency and patient recovery. These benefits are critical for healthcare systems focused on optimizing resource use. A 2024 review noted that patients undergoing robotic prostate surgery could expect a hospital stay of just 2 days. The median operative time for a robotic-assisted simple prostatectomy (RASP) was documented at 126 minutes in a 2024 study. A robotic-assisted radical prostatectomy (RALP) for similarly large glands was longer, at 315 minutes. In contrast, the average time to require retreatment after traditional transurethral procedures was 333 days, per 2024 data.

Wait times for surgery are a key performance indicator for healthcare systems. In a specific Canadian health system in 2024, 1,725 patients were on the waitlist for prostate surgery. For these patients, the average wait time from the specialist visit to the surgery date was 6.0 weeks. The total average wait time from the initial surgical booking to the actual procedure was 20.9 weeks. These metrics in the benign prostatic hyperplasia surgical treatment market highlight existing bottlenecks and opportunities for new technologies to improve patient throughput and system efficiency, making them attractive investments for hospitals and surgical centers.

Robust Clinical Trial Pipeline Signals a Future of Transformative BPH Treatments

A vibrant pipeline of new therapies promises to expand the future benign prostatic hyperplasia surgical treatment market. Regulatory bodies are actively reviewing and approving novel solutions. In 2024, the FDA approved vibegron for overactive bladder symptoms in men already receiving BPH medication. A Phase 3 trial (NCT05186740) for the investigational ProVee™ Urethral Expander System reported positive results in April 2025. The ProVIDE trial for the ProVee system successfully randomized patients in a 2-to-1 ratio against a sham procedure, a rigorous study design.

Innovation extends across various modalities and technologies. In late 2024, EDAP TMS SA initiated a Phase 1/2 study (NCT06601179) to assess Focal One robotic high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) for BPH. As of early 2025, there are at least 20 emerging BPH drug and device therapies in various clinical development phases. Research on MRI-guided transurethral ultrasound ablation (TULSA) showed promising data in 2024 presentations. A systematic review of single-port robotic prostatectomy techniques, published in March 2025, is consolidating the latest evidence to guide future practice and development.

Favorable Reimbursement Landscape in the United States Spurs Advanced Technology Adoption

Reimbursement policies in the U.S. benign prostatic hyperplasia surgical treatment market play a pivotal role in technology adoption. The 2025 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule conversion factor is set at $32.3465. Specific CPT code payments provide a clear economic picture. The 2025 in-facility Medicare payment for the Rezūm™ procedure (CPT 53854) is $374. The office-based payment for the same procedure is a substantially higher $1,551, incentivizing a shift away from hospital settings. For the TULSA procedure (CPT 55881), the work Relative Value Unit (RVU) is finalized at 9.80 for 2025.

Detailed reimbursement data for implantable devices reveals further benign prostatic hyperplasia surgical treatment market. For the UroLift® System, the 2025 national unadjusted payment for a single implant (CPT 52441) in a facility is $202. Each additional implant (CPT +52442) has a 2025 facility payment of $49. The total facility-based RVUs are 6.24 for the initial implant and 1.51 for each additional one. Medicare has established a Medically Unlikely Edit (MUE) of 6 for the additional implant code, limiting the maximum paid implants to 7 per procedure in 2025. For the iTind™ device, the 2025 work RVU is 3.10 and its final supply price input was set at $2,972.50.

Need a Customized Version? Request It Now: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/ask-for-customization/benign-prostatic-hyperplasia-surgical-treatment-market

Expanding Global Access and Surgeon Proficiency Bolster Market Penetration and Growth

The global reach of advanced BPH surgical treatments is expanding steadily. In 2024, hospitals accounted for the setting of 65 out of every 100 BPH procedures performed. In the United States, over 1.5 million BPH-related procedures are performed annually as of 2024. Emerging economies are also increasing healthcare investment. India's 2025-26 Union Budget allocated the equivalent of US$ 11.5 billion to healthcare. Such investments support the infrastructure needed for advanced surgical care within the benign prostatic hyperplasia surgical treatment market.

Surgical training is crucial for the successful adoption of new technologies. A 2024 study on single-port robotic surgery provided key insights into the learning curve. Surgeons' perceived workload scores decreased significantly after performing their first 5 to 10 operations. After performing 25 single-port procedures, these scores stabilized, indicating proficiency. Regional data also reveals infrastructure realities. In a Canadian health authority, Fraser Health, 323 patients were on the waitlist for prostate surgery in 2024 with an average wait of 15.6 weeks. A single facility, Abbotsford Regional Hospital, had 120 patients waiting an average of 18.6 weeks.

Global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Surgical Treatment Market Major Players:

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited

Allium

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cleveland Clinic

Coloplast Group

Cook Medical

Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

Medifocus, Inc.

Medtronic

Olympus Corporation

The Johns Hopkins Hospital

Urologix, LLC

Viatris Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Type

Aquablation Therapy

Prostatic Urethral Lift

Laser Therapy

Transurethral Microwave Thermotherapy (TUMT)

Transurethral Resection of the Prostate (TURP)

Water Vapor Therapy

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Homecare Settings

Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Clinics

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

Need a Detailed Walkthrough of the Report? Request a Live Session: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/report-walkthrough/benign-prostatic-hyperplasia-surgical-treatment-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global market research and advisory firm providing data-driven insights across industries such as technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and more. We publish multiple reports daily, equipping businesses with the intelligence they need to navigate market trends, emerging opportunities, competitive landscapes, and technological advancements.

With a team of experienced business analysts, economists, and industry experts, we deliver accurate, in-depth, and actionable research tailored to meet the strategic needs of our clients. At Astute Analytica, our clients come first, and we are committed to delivering cost-effective, high-value research solutions that drive success in an evolving marketplace.

Contact Us:

Astute Analytica

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

For Sales Enquiries: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/

Follow us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube