Hana RFID Joins Auburn University RFID Lab Board

SOLON, Ohio, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hana Technologies, Inc. (Hana RFID), an ARC Quality Certified inlay manufacturer and global leader in RFID innovation, is proud to announce its new position as a board member of the Auburn University RFID Lab Board. This appointment underscores Hana’s commitment to advancing industry-wide quality standards and strengthening the adoption of RFID solutions across markets worldwide.

As a trusted manufacturer with wholly owned, state-of-the-art production facilities worldwide, Hana RFID has always put loyalty, reliability, and customer care at the heart of its operations. Becoming a board member at Auburn’s RFID Lab – widely recognized for its pivotal role in shaping industry standards – allows Hana to contribute its expertise, insights, and global perspective to the continued growth of the RFID ecosystem.

Jeremy Liu, CTO of Hana RFID, expressed his enthusiasm:

“I am excited and honored to once again collaborate with the Auburn RFID Lab Board, representing Hana RFID. This opportunity allows us to contribute to the future of RFID by ensuring quality remains a top priority. Hana is proud of its strong position in the RFID world, and we are committed to supporting our partners with the finest, smartest products available. Together, we will keep moving the industry forward.”

John Erdmann, President and CEO of Hana RFID, added:

“The Auburn RFID Lab has been a key contributor since the very beginning, helping to create a strong and trustworthy RFID ecosystem. We are grateful for this foundation and see our board membership as a chance to give back to the community. Hana will be a fully engaged member – providing continuous feedback, and sharing our knowledge to ensure RFID adoption continues to grow on a solid, reliable base.”

For Hana RFID, the partnership with Auburn University is more than an achievement; it is a responsibility. By joining forces with industry leaders and ecosystem partners, Hana reinforces its promise to deliver solutions that are dedicated, secure, and sustainable.

About Hana

Hana Technologies, Inc. (Hana RFID) is a global leader in advanced manufacturing and technology solutions, with a focus on RFID. It is dedicated to developing and manufacturing ARC-certified RFID inlays and embeddable (tire) tags. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Solon, Ohio, USA, Hana is a proud member of the HANA Microelectronics Group. – www.hanarfid.com

