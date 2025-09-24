Endeavor Bancorp to Present at the Financial Services Virtual Investor Conference on September 25, 2025

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endeavor Bancorp (OTCQX: EDVR), the holding company for Endeavor Bank, today announced that Steven Sefton, President, and Julie Glance, CFO, will present live at the Financial Services Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on September 25th, 2025.

DATE: September 25th

TIME: 12:30 pm EDT

LINK: REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: September 25th and 30th. Sign up here

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Endeavor Bancorp reported net income of $1.07 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $1.36 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025, and $760,000, or $0.18 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024.

Net interest margin increased nine basis points to 4.21% in the second quarter of 2025 compared to 4.12% in the first quarter of 2025 and increased 51 basis points compared to 3.70% in the second quarter of 2024.

Total assets increased by $42.3 million, or 6.0%, during the second quarter of 2025 to $746.9 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $704.6 million at March 31, 2025, and increased $153.1 million, or 25.8%, compared to June 30, 2024.

Total loans outstanding increased $28.1 million, or 4.7%, during the second quarter of 2025 to $625.9 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $597.8 million three months earlier, and increased $142.5 million, or 29.5%, when compared to $483.4 million a year earlier.

Total deposits increased $41.2 million, or 6.6%, during the quarter to $667.4 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $626.2 million three months earlier, and increased $149.2 million, up 28.8% when compared to $518.2 million a year earlier.





About Endeavor Bancorp

Endeavor Bancorp, the holding company for Endeavor Bank, is primarily owned and operated by Southern Californians for Southern California businesses and their owners. The bank’s focus is local: local decision-making, local board, local founders, local owners, and relationships with local clients in Southern California.

Headquartered in downtown San Diego in the Symphony Towers building, the Bank also operates a loan production and executive administration office in Carlsbad, as well as a branch office in La Mesa. In addition, the Bank maintains production teams throughout Southern California. Endeavor Bank provides traditional business banking services across a broad spectrum of industries and specialties. Unique to the bank is its consultative banking approach that partners our business clients with Endeavor Bank’s senior management. Together, we build strategies and provide resources that solve problems, plan for the future, and help clients’ efforts to grow revenues and profits. Endeavor Bancorp trades on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol “EDVR.” Visit www.endeavor.bank for more information.

Endeavor Bank is rated by Bauer Financial as Five-Star "Superior" for strong financial performance, the top rating given by the independent bank rating firm. DepositAccounts.com awarded Endeavor Bank an A rating.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Endeavor Bancorp Contact Information:

(858) 230.5185

Dan Yates, CEO

dyates@bankendeavor.com



(858) 230.4243

Steve Sefton, President

ssefton@bankendeavor.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com