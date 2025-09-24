Ultrack Systems Inc. (OTC: MJLB) Subsidiary Better Pets Secures Canadian Trademark Registration and Advances U.S. Trademark Application

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultrack Systems Inc. (OTC: MJLB) (“Ultrack” or the “Company”), through its wholly owned subsidiary Better Pets (Better Health Sciences for Pets Corp.), is pleased to announce that it has officially secured a Canadian federal trademark registration for its “Better Pets” brand, while simultaneously advancing its pending U.S. trademark application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

The Canadian trademark (Registration No. TMA1339765, effective August 15, 2025) grants Better Pets the exclusive right to use the ® symbol across Canada for the next ten years, renewable in 2035. This legal protection safeguards the Company’s brand across physical retail, e-commerce, and social platforms while providing a strong foundation for domestic and international expansion.

“This milestone ensures that our brand is fully protected nationwide, and it reflects our long-term commitment to growth, innovation, and trust with our customers, partners, and investors,” said Reno Calabrigo, President of Better Pets.

Importance of Trademark Protection in the Pet Industry

The global pet care market surpassed $270 billion in 2024 and is projected to continue growing at more than 6% annually (Grand View Research). Canada and the U.S. account for a significant share of this demand, with consumers increasingly seeking trusted, regulated, and recognizable brands.

Trademarks play a crucial role in:

Securing retail and distributor relationships by eliminating risks of product confusion.

Protecting online sales channels, where infringement and knock-off products are common.

Enhancing brand equity, making companies more attractive to investors, strategic partners, and potential acquirers.



In both Canada and the U.S., trademarks are one of the most valuable forms of intellectual property in consumer products, particularly in competitive markets like pet wellness and grooming.

Advancement of U.S. Trademark Application

On August 27, 2025, Better Pets filed a formal response to the USPTO for its U.S. trademark application (Serial No. 97929972). This response included:

Refined Scope of Goods: Limited to non-medicated grooming and cosmetic care products (Class 3), such as shampoos, conditioners, paw balms, sprays, and hemp-derived products (≤0.3% THC).

Regulatory Alignment: Adjustments made to ensure compliance with the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) and the Food, Drug & Cosmetic Act (FDCA).

Trademark Disclaimer: Exclusive rights to the word “PETS” disclaimed to narrow scope and strengthen registrability.

Legal Positioning: Arguments submitted to overcome USPTO’s initial refusal based on “likelihood of confusion,” highlighting the widespread use of the term “Better” in the industry and clear distinctions in sound, appearance, and commercial impression.

The USPTO is expected to review the filing within the next 1–2 months. If accepted, the application will move to publication in the Trademark Official Gazette, a critical step toward securing full U.S. registration.

“By securing intellectual property rights in both Canada and the U.S., we are protecting long-term value for our customers, partners, and investors,” added Reno Calabrigo. “This trademark is more than a legal formality—it’s a signal that Better Pets is building a sustainable and defendable brand in the multi-billion-dollar pet care market.”

Looking Ahead

With its Canadian trademark secured and U.S. application advancing, Better Pets will be providing additional product updates and strategic roll-out plans in the coming weeks, including details on upcoming launches from its seven-product roster and further expansion into key distribution channels.

About Ultrack Systems Inc

Ultrack Systems Inc. (OTC: MJLB) is a technology and logistics innovator focused on digital marketing, smart infrastructure, and operational scale across healthcare, transportation, and enterprise verticals. The company enables growth through turnkey branding systems, digital outreach, and strategic partnerships.

