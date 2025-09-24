Incorta Unveils AI-First Vision and Platform Enhancements to Power the Decision Engine of the Future

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incorta , the pioneering open data delivery platform, today announced several new features that bring the platform closer to its newly announced vision: to provide the best data foundation for decision intelligence by transforming raw, multi-source data into context-ready formats, enabling companies to build AI solutions easily and drive investigation, reasoning, and decisive action through agentic workflows. This vision, first debuted on stage at the No Limits event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on September 4 by Incorta CEO Osama Elkady, offers the first real blueprint for how AI agents can operate across finance, ops, and supply chain, powered by live, connected data across all business systems.

Incorta has already transformed the way enterprise customers like Broadcom and Starbucks operate through its patented Direct Data Mapping™ technology, which eliminates the need for cumbersome ETL pipeline dependencies, resulting in faster insights, proactive decision-making, and increased operational agility. This next chapter of innovation builds on top of that success, allowing enterprises to connect, understand, and act on data directly in the tools and environments where decisions happen. In other words, it unlocks real-time, actionable operational intelligence across the entire enterprise.

“Too many companies are piecing together disconnected data and AI solutions, creating silos that miss the bigger business picture and stifle efficiency,” said Osama Elkady, CEO and co-founder of Incorta. “Incorta’s new vision and product roadmap ends this era of fragmented pipelines, giving enterprises a real-time, context-rich data foundation to build and power intelligent, agentic workflows within one unified platform.”

The initial rollout of features aligned to this mission include:

Nexus Connect: Incorta's MCP layer, which allows partners and customers to connect to their disparate operational data and build agile solutions with ease.

Nexus Workflows: AI workflows to support analytics actions.

Nexus Analytics: AI analytics within dashboards and AI enabled analysis.

Nexus AIDA: (Short for Agents for Intelligence, Decision and Action.) Native agents for financial PO and planning.

Nexus Marketplace: Incorta's marketplace for agents where partners and other businesses can build agents and monetize them.



With the adoption and early deployment of this new vision, Incorta is embracing its evolution as an AI-first company. By adding agentic capabilities to its strong foundation, Incorta will help automate the steps needed to simplify the data stack while enabling organizations to build effective, context-rich workflows. This evolution moves organizations toward decisions powered by a trusted foundation of historical and real-time data, making decision processes more transparent, measurable, and repeatable. Additional features in this rollout are expected to be announced in early 2026.

Founded in 2013 by former Oracle executives Osama Elkady, Hichem Sellami, Ph.D., Matthew Halliday, Klaus Fabian, and Ziyad Dahbour, Incorta emerged as the leading provider of the first real-time, unified data platform that enables companies to access, analyze, and act on live operational data, without the delays and complexity of traditional ETL processes. Over the past decade, the company has become a trusted data foundation for enterprises across manufacturing, financial services, government, energy, and retail. They were recognized in 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025 in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Analytics and BI Platforms and named a Best Workplace by Inc. Magazine.

“Agents need real-time access to all your data, but adding them to user queues only creates more friction. Incorta was built for this unknowable future over a decade ago, while others are still catching up,” added Elkady.

About Incorta

Incorta is the first and only open data delivery platform that enables real-time analysis of live, detailed data across all systems of record—without the need for complex ETL processes. By enabling direct analysis on raw, source-identical data, Incorta provides faster, more accurate insights while removing barriers to exploration. With intuitive low-code/no-code tools, AI-powered querying through Nexus, and prebuilt business data applications, enterprise teams can quickly surface insights, break down technical roadblocks, and make smarter decisions without heavy engineering effort. Incorta's unmatched efficiency shortens time to value and lowers total cost of ownership, helping data teams move at the speed of business. For more information, please visit www.incorta.com .