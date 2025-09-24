GreetEat Corporation (OTC: GEAT) Expands Global Reach: Now Available Wherever Uber Eats Operates

RENO, Nev., Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreetEat Corporation (OTC: GEAT), developer of the innovative social dining and virtual event platform GreetEat.com, is proud to announce that its platform is now available wherever Uber Eats operates - across more than 6,000 cities in over 45 countries worldwide. This milestone significantly expands GreetEat’s global reach and positions the company as a transformative force at the intersection of food delivery, social networking, and AI-powered event experiences.

By leveraging Uber Eats’ vast international footprint, GreetEat users can now connect, celebrate, and collaborate virtually over meals - no matter their location. Whether it’s a business lunch across continents, a birthday celebration with friends abroad, or a team-building event with remote employees, GreetEat seamlessly combines video conferencing, food delivery, and personalized event management in one platform.

A New Era of Connection

As the world continues to embrace remote-first work, virtual communities, and AI-enhanced platforms, GreetEat is uniquely positioned to capture this trend. With Uber Eats available in thousands of cities, GreetEat ensures that users can:

Host global gatherings with ease – from corporate boardrooms to family living rooms.



– from corporate boardrooms to family living rooms. Strengthen personal and professional connections by sharing meals, not just screens.



by sharing meals, not just screens. Unlock personalized experiences with GreetEat’s patent-pending integration of food delivery and virtual conferencing.





Benefits for Investors

This expansion demonstrates GreetEat Corporation’s ability to scale rapidly while aligning with global growth in the $1 trillion food delivery and digital events markets. With availability in 45 countries and growing, GreetEat’s partnership model with Uber Eats ensures:

Immediate scalability into new markets as Uber Eats expands.



into new markets as Uber Eats expands. A growing addressable user base that combines food delivery customers with the booming demand for virtual collaboration and AI-driven engagement tools.



that combines food delivery customers with the booming demand for virtual collaboration and AI-driven engagement tools. Strong competitive positioning as one of the only platforms that merges video conferencing, food delivery, and social networking into a single, monetizable ecosystem.





Positioning for Growth

“Expanding our platform to be available wherever Uber Eats operates represents a transformative moment for GreetEat,” said Kenny Shimokura, COO of GreetEat Corporation. “This global reach allows us to deliver on our mission - bringing people together over meals - while creating immense value for our investors and opening the door to countless new use cases across both business and social settings.”

As GreetEat continues its rollout, this international expansion solidifies its role as a game-changing platform in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. Investors, partners, and users alike can expect ongoing innovation, strategic partnerships, and sustained growth opportunities as GreetEat leverages its scalable model across every market Uber Eats enters.

About GreetEat Corporation

GreetEat Corporation (OTC: GEAT) is a technology-driven platform designed to bring people together through virtual dining. Whether for business meetings, celebrations, or personal connections, GreetEat blends video conferencing with meal delivery to create meaningful, shared experiences anywhere in the world. In addition to GreetEat.com, the company also owns WallStreetStats.io, a cutting-edge fintech app that leverages AI and machine learning to analyze social sentiment, market trends, and trading signals in real time, available on both Android and iOS stores.

