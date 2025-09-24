Alpha Modus Expands Patent Arsenal as USPTO Grants New Patent, Protecting AI Retail Systems Tracking Products and Customer Behavior at Point of Sale

CORNELIUS, N.C., Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus Corp. (“Alpha Modus”), a leader in AI-driven retail technologies, today announced the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,423,718, which was issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office on September 23, 2025.

The newly issued patent further expands Alpha Modus’s patent arsenal in the field of in-store AI and shopper analytics. The patent covers at least methods and systems for monitoring shopper behavior as they move through a retail store, tracking products retained while shopping, identifying products presented at the point of sale, and generating real-time comparisons to notify sales associates so they may assist customers to complete transactions.

This issuance complements Alpha Modus’s existing portfolio of patents that protect core innovations in real-time consumer analytics, personalized in-store engagement, intelligent inventory management, and AI-optimized planogramming. The company continues to solidify its intellectual property position as adoption of its patented technologies increases across the retail ecosystem.

About Alpha Modus

Alpha Modus (NASDAQ: AMOD) develops and licenses AI-driven retail technologies that transform the in-store shopping experience. The company’s patent portfolio covers real-time shopper behavior analytics, personalized digital engagement, dynamic pricing, inventory intelligence, and other AI applications for retail. For more information on Alpha Modus’s patents, visit: www.alphamodus.com/what-we-do/patent-portfolio.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Alpha Modus’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections, and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Alpha Modus’s expectations with respect to future performance.

Alpha Modus cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Alpha Modus does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc.

Email: ir@alphamodus.com

Website: www.alphamodus.com

