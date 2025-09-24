PatentVest Welcomes Dr. Sarah Cork as Senior Patent Attorney, Expanding Life Sciences IP Leadership





Sarah Cork Ph.D. - Patent Attorney

Dallas, TX, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PatentVest, a division of MDB Capital Holdings (Nasdaq: MDBH), is pleased to announce that Dr. Sarah Cork is collaborating with the firm as a Senior Patent Attorney. Her arrival underscores PatentVest’s continued growth in the life sciences sector and strengthens its ability to deliver sophisticated intellectual property strategies that drive competitive advantage for clients.

Dr. Cork brings more than a decade of experience advising biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device companies on complex intellectual property matters. With a Ph.D. in Neuroscience, she counsels clients on a wide range of sophisticated issues involving recombinant technology, biologic and small-molecule drugs, immunotherapies, gene therapy, medical devices, and AI-enabled precision medicine, with a focus on translational drug discovery. Her legal practice combines scientific expertise with extensive experience in patent litigation, prosecution, IP due diligence, and freedom-to-operate analyses. She has advised clients ranging from venture-backed startups developing first-in-class therapies to global enterprises defending multibillion-dollar portfolios.

Dr. Cork’s cases under the Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act (BPCIA), early at-risk launches. Her litigation background also spans Hatch-Waxman (ANDA) matters, post-grant proceedings, patent inventorship disputes, and drug product liability cases.

“Sarah’s arrival is a major win for our clients,” said Javier Chamorro, COO of PatentVest. “Her unique combination of deep scientific knowledge and proven litigation experience equips us to guide innovators through the most complex IP challenges—from protecting groundbreaking biologics to navigating regulatory pathways. Adding Sarah to our team strengthens PatentVest’s position as a trusted partner for life sciences companies and aligns with our broader mission to build enduring value for our clients and stakeholders.”

Beyond her legal practice, Dr. Cork is an active leader in the intellectual property and life sciences communities. She currently serves as the President of the Los Angeles Intellectual Property Law Association, is a member of the Pasadena Angels investor group, contributes as an SBIR grant reviewer, and entrepreneurs in life sciences incubators and accelerators.

