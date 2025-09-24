Momcozy Introduces 2-In-1 Electric Baby Swing Redesigned to Last

DENVER, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momcozy, the maternity and baby brand trusted by more than 4.5 million moms worldwide, today announced the launch of the Momcozy 2-in-1 electric baby swing, a next-generation solution that combines soothing comfort for babies with long-term value for families.





A Smarter Alternative to Traditional Baby Swings

Most baby swing models serve families for only a few months before being outgrown. The new Momcozy baby swing was thoughtfully redesigned to solve this challenge, transitioning seamlessly from a gentle infant swing to a stationary seat that supports children up to 30kg (66 lbs).

Unlike traditional swings, this smart design gently mimics the way parents cradle and soothe their babies, helping little ones stay happy, calm, and content, while giving parents the chance to enjoy a much-needed break. As children grow and begin to sit, crawl, and walk, the swing evolves into a cozy chair—perfect for reading, playing, or resting—ensuring it remains a part of family life for years.

Designed for Comfort, Stability, and Ease

The Momcozy electric baby swing combines parent-inspired soothing motions with innovative engineering for enhanced stability and safety. Key features include:

Parent-inspired motion with four swing patterns and four adjustable speeds that mimic the natural rhythms of a parent’s arms, making it one of the best baby swing options for soothing little ones

with four swing patterns and four adjustable speeds that mimic the natural rhythms of a parent’s arms, making it one of the best baby swing options for soothing little ones 2-in-1 functionality that converts from the best infant swing for newborns (up to 9 months/20 lbs) into a stationary seat for children up to 30kg (66 lbs)

that converts from the best infant swing for newborns (up to 9 months/20 lbs) into a stationary seat for children up to 30kg (66 lbs) Dual-arm support system that provides greater stability and a higher weight capacity than traditional single-arm swings

that provides greater stability and a higher weight capacity than traditional single-arm swings Elevated control panel positioned high for easy access, reducing strain on parents’ backs

positioned high for easy access, reducing strain on parents’ backs Ergonomic comfort with a breathable, spine-healthy seat and two recline positions to create a cozy, supportive space for little ones

with a breathable, spine-healthy seat and two recline positions to create a cozy, supportive space for little ones Engaging and soothing with eight calming sounds and two plush toys that provide sensory stimulation and entertainment

with eight calming sounds and two plush toys that provide sensory stimulation and entertainment Easy-to-clean design with a removable, machine-washable cover for hassle-free cleanup









A Long-Term Companion for Families

“Good design isn’t just about today’s needs—it’s about creating value that lasts,” said a Momcozy Brand Representative. “The Momcozy 2-in-1 baby swing is more than a soothing tool—it’s a thoughtful companion that stays with families through the early years, offering comfort, stability, and peace of mind.”

The Momcozy 2-in-1 electric baby swing is the second member of the Momcozy baby swing lineup and reinforces the brand’s commitment to innovation that empowers mothers.

It is available for $159.99 at www.momcozy.com and the Momcozy Amazon flagship store. Early shoppers can enjoy a 20% discount as part of the launch promotion.

About Momcozy

Since its founding in 2018, Momcozy has rapidly emerged as a leader in the FemTech space, offering a groundbreaking range of products designed to support mothers and babies from pregnancy through postpartum and beyond. With a commitment to innovation and comfort, Momcozy has redefined maternal care with its wearable breast pumps, nursing bras, and other essential products that seamlessly integrate into the lives of modern mothers loved by over 4.5 million* mothers across 60 countries, Momcozy's products are sold directly on the brand’s website and by major retailers such as Babylist, Walmart. Target, and Amazon. Momcozy's mission is to offer comprehensive solutions that empower mothers with the comfort and support they need at every stage of their journey.

*Data as of June 2025 from Amazon official platform

For media inquiries, please contact: Anna Jiang, pr@momcozy.com

