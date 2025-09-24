Berry Street Earns Recognition from the American Diabetes Association

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the American Diabetes Association® (ADA)—the nation’s leading organization committed to fighting diabetes—announced the recognition of Berry Street through their Education Recognition Program (ERP). The diabetes self-management education and support (DSMES) service was originally recognized in February of 2025.

The ADA’s ERP certificate assures that educational services meet the National Standards for DSMES. The corresponding intervention provided is evidence-based and outcome driven. Services apply for recognition voluntarily and ADA-ERP recognition lasts for four years.

“DSMES is an essential part of managing diabetes and is as effective as diabetes medication. Therefore, all people with diabetes benefit from it,” said Barbara Eichorst, MS, RD, CDCES, the ADA’s vice president of health programs. “We applaud Berry Street for its commitment to providing value-based interventions such as DSMES, maximizing corresponding outcomes, and patient experience.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC’s) National Diabetes Fact Sheet, there are over 38 million people, or 11.6%, of the U.S. population who have diabetes. While an estimated 29.7 million have been diagnosed, unfortunately 8.7 million people are not aware they have this disease. Each day, nearly 3,300 Americans are diagnosed with diabetes. Many will first learn they have diabetes when they are treated for one of its life-threatening complications—heart disease, stroke, kidney disease, blindness, nerve disease, or amputation. Diabetes is the eighth leading cause of death in the U.S.—in 2021, it contributed to 399,401 deaths. The ADA’s Economic Costs of Diabetes in the U.S. in 2022 report confirms diabetes continues to be one of the nation’s most expensive chronic health care conditions with an estimated cost of diagnosed diabetes of $412.9 billion.

"We know that evidence-based nutrition therapy plays an essential role in chronic disease management, especially diabetes, but many people don’t know it’s even an option. At Berry Street, we’re trying to change that,” said Noah Kotlove, Co-Founder and CEO of Berry Street. "This ADA recognition validates what we're seeing every day—when people with diabetes have direct access to registered dietitians, clinical nutrition education, and continuous support, they achieve better outcomes.”

