Public Consulting Group Expands Math Solutions with Emerald Education

Boston, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Public Consulting Group (PCG), a leading public sector solutions implementation and operations improvement firm, is expanding its education portfolio with the acquisition of Emerald Education’s assets and staff. Emerald Education, formerly based in Asheville, North Carolina, developed science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM) and career and technical education (CTE) resources.

“Their expertise in mathematics and STEM education is a perfect complement to PCG’s mission to empower public sector organizations and strengthen communities,” said Evan Lefsky, PCG’s Managing Director of Education Consulting. “Together, we can accelerate meaningful impact for students, educators, and families nationwide.”

Founded with a mission to support educators in driving student achievement, Emerald Education brings decades of educational expertise, creativity, and a proven commitment to helping all students succeed. The team developed supplemental mathematics and CTE curriculum, innovative professional learning experiences, and consultative services that helped educators and organizations tackle complex challenges.

“Emerald Education established a reputation for collaborating with districts and organizations to solve complex educational challenges using clear, research-informed actionable solutions,” said Jennifer Curtis, founder of Emerald Education, now a Manager of Education Solutions at PCG. “We’re thrilled to join PCG and continue this work on a broader scale.”

The Emerald Education team has supported districts and organizations across the country in improving teaching, learning, and long-term student success through research-based practices and customized solutions approach. Their integration into PCG strengthens the firm's commitment to delivering solutions that matter in the public sector.

About Emerald Education

Emerald Education has a legacy of advancing student learning through innovative professional development, curriculum design, and consultative services. The company partnered with schools, districts, and organizations across the U.S. to improve mathematics, STEM, workforce readiness, and leadership outcomes.

About Public Consulting Group

Public Consulting Group LLC (PCG) is a leading public sector solutions implementation and operations improvement firm that partners with health, education, and human services agencies to improve lives. Founded in 1986, PCG employs approximately 2,000 professionals throughout the U.S.—all committed to delivering solutions that change lives for the better. The firm is a member of a family of companies with experience in all 50 states, in Canada, and in Europe. PCG offers clients a multidisciplinary approach to meet challenges, pursue opportunities, and serve constituents across the public sector. To learn more, visit www.publicconsultinggroup.com.