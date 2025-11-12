Evoke Platform Streamlines and Enhances Virginia’s Aviation Services and Operational Efficiency

Richmond, VA, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Virginia Department of Aviation’s (DOAV) new, modernized Aircraft Registration System has officially gone live, marking a transformative milestone in the agency’s effort to improve aviation-related services in Virginia and support the Commonwealth in advancing economic development. The new system streamlines the management of aircraft and commercial fleet registration, contract carrier permits, and airport surveys, delivering an enhanced, more seamless user experience.

“We’re excited to usher in a new era of aviation services in Virginia,” said John Saul, DOAV’s Chief Technology Officer. “This modernized system not only streamlines operations but also reflects our commitment to innovation, efficiency, and service excellence for all stakeholders across the Commonwealth.”

The upgraded system is built on System Automation’s Evoke platform, a highly scalable, low-code application platform (LCAP) dedicated to the business of regulation, ideal for streamlining processes featuring back-office and public-facing portals configured to support:

The complete lifecycle of Aircraft and Commercial Fleet registration, along with Contract Carrier Permits

Secure, online submission of forms such as applications, Change in Aircraft Status, Contact Information updates, and Replacement of Registration Certification requests

Annual Airport Surveys with streamlined Automatic Storage Management (ASM) data exports

Document uploads and integrated payment processing through Elavon

Workflow automation, including application reviews, approvals, and issuance of Aircraft Registrations, Renewals, Dealer Registrations, and Permits

To implement the new Aircraft Registration System, DOAV partnered with Public Consulting Group LLC (PCG), a leading public sector solutions integrator and consulting firm, and System Automation, a leading regulatory management system provider to state licensing agencies. PCG’s statewide contract (VA230810-PCG) with the Virginia Information Technologies Agency (VITA) provides all agencies in the Commonwealth with a simplified method for procuring the Evoke platform and implementation services to enable rapid onboarding, streamline compliance, and secure SaaS environments.

“Our VITA Licensing System contract allowed PCG to assess and meet DOAV’s need for modernized registration and permitting processes with urgency, efficiency, and effectiveness,” said Gwyn Jackson, PCG’s Vice President of Integrated Solutions. “We are proud to have supported a smooth and successful rollout using Evoke that will deliver value to DOAV, the Commonwealth, and its constituents for years to come.”

“Today’s reality is that everything is connected,” said Charles Rubin, System Automation’s President. “System Automation has infused our 30+ years of GovTech experience serving state regulatory agencies, licensing boards, and commissions into Evoke, a modern cloud-native platform that helps agencies like DOAV more seamlessly bridge those connections, expand online services to constituents, and eliminate archaic manual, paper-driven processes to improve transparency, communication, and effectiveness. We are thrilled to see DOAV put Evoke’s powerful possibilities to work.”

Delivered through eight configurations and two software development sprints as the basis for the new Aircraft Registration System, Evoke enhances operational efficiency, improves user experience, and supports the Department’s mission to advance aviation in Virginia.

About the Virginia Department of Aviation

The Virginia Department of Aviation develops, promotes, and advances aviation in Virginia for the benefit of all. The agency partners with airports and others in Virginia to improve airport facilities, provide safe air transportation, cultivate new technologies, inspire the next generation, and foster economic development in the Commonwealth. The Department of Aviation supports Virginia in being an economic development leader and a world gateway by embracing new aviation technologies, improving and growing Virginia’s aviation system, and supporting airports in the Commonwealth. To learn more, visit Department of Aviation

About Public Consulting Group

Public Consulting Group LLC (PCG) is a leading public-sector solutions integrator and consulting firm that partners with health, education, and human services agencies to improve lives. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, PCG employs approximately 2,000 professionals throughout the U.S.—all committed to delivering solutions that change lives for the better. PCG offers a full spectrum of quality Information Technology (IT) services to help state and local government agencies at every stage of the IT life cycle. Through its specialized technology services, PCG finds cost-effective ways to help agency partners deliver successful IT systems that enhance the lives of the user base. To learn more, visit http://www.publicconsultinggroup.com/technologyconsulting/

About System Automation

System Automation is the leading regulatory management GovTech provider to state regulatory agencies, partners, and approved resellers nationwide. Evoke, the company’s SaaS low-code application platform (LCAP), empowers agencies to quickly and easily launch fail-safe enterprise regulatory systems tailored to their unique business processes. With 30 years of expertise and leadership in supporting licensure, inspections, and regulatory management, System Automation focuses on efficiency, transparency, and user experience to empower agencies to effectively achieve their regulatory goals. To learn more, visit https://www.systemautomation.com.