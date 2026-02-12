Public Consulting Group’s Internship Program Recognized by 2026 Campus Forward Awards

Boston, MA, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Public Consulting Group’s (PCG) annual internship program has been recognized by RippleMatch’s 2026 Campus Forward Awards across all three categories, honoring the firm’s innovation in action, recruitment strategies, and candidate experience. The Campus Forward Awards recognizes early career and university recruiting teams of all sizes with standout programs.

“We are dedicated to supporting the next generation of talent and helping individuals thrive in the workplace,” said Tobi Russell, PCG’s Chief People Officer. “PCG continues to expand its early career offerings, with our annual summer internship program, university co‑op opportunities, and full‑time development initiatives. Our focus is to cultivate a sustainable talent pipeline that supports both personal growth and the firm’s future needs.”

Since 2021, PCG’s internship program has attracted more than 17,900 applicants, with 202 candidates ultimately joining as interns. Of those, 23 received fulltime offers following the program, and 46 returned the next year or extended their internship into the academic year.

Internship participants describe the program as thoughtfully structured, offering the right balance of support and challenge while providing meaningful exposure to the public sector and the company’s values and culture. Through active involvement in project work, interns receive real-time feedback and strengthen their skills, confidence, and overall performance.The program’s mentorship component is a standout feature, offering cross practice learning and support with weekly Lunch & Learn sessions that provide more personal access to firm leaders, technology innovators, and subject matter experts. Supervisor feedback collected at the conclusion of the 2025 internship program reinforced that when interns are fully engaged and immersed in their work, strong outcomes are achieved:

100% of supervisors reported that their intern represented PCG well.

expressed satisfaction with the quality of their intern’s work. 93.9% rated their intern’s overall performance as above average.

“Over the past several years, we’ve deliberately refined PCG’s internship program—welcoming more than 200 interns from nearly 18,000 applicants, extending opportunities through co-ops and academic year roles, and converting strong performers to fulltime positions,” said Guy Reynolds, PCG’s Director of Talent Acquisition. “We’ve elevated the experience with meaningful project work, dedicated mentorship that connects interns across practice areas, and greater access to firm leaders, all supported by driven recruiting tools that broaden our reach and reduce time to hire.”

Recognition from the 2026 Campus Forward Awards affirms PCG's approach to early career development and talent cultivation. As the firm continues to innovate its recruitment strategies and enhance its internship experience, PCG remains committed to empowering emerging professionals. Learn more about PCG here: publicconsultinggroup.com/careers/life-at-pcg/





About Public Consulting Group

Public Consulting Group LLC (PCG) is a leading public sector solutions implementation and operations improvement firm that partners with health, education, and human services agencies to improve lives. Founded in 1986, PCG employs approximately 2,000 professionals throughout the U.S.—all committed to delivering solutions that change lives for the better. The firm is a member of a family of companies with experience in all 50 states, in Canada, and in Europe. PCG offers clients a multidisciplinary approach to meet challenges, pursue opportunities, and serve constituents across the public sector. To learn more, visit www.publicconsultinggroup.com.