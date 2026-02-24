Public Consulting Group Showcases Kentucky’s Digital Wallet Pilot at SXSW EDU 2026

Boston, MA, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Public Consulting Group (PCG) is pleased to announce that its workshop, Beyond the Résumé: How Digital Wallets Bridge Learning and Work in Kentucky, has been selected for SXSW EDU 2026 through the conference’s highly competitive public voting process. Centered around a pilot in Kentucky, the workshop will explore how Learning and Employment Records and digital wallets are transforming the way learners present their skills and how employers assess talent.

“Learning and Employment Record micro-credentials are poised to transform the talent pipeline by treating each skill and credential earned like a piece of currency,” said Gregory Nadeau, Senior Manager at PCG. “Being chosen for SXSW EDU is a testament to the importance of this work and the growing national interest in modernizing credentialing. By bringing together voices from state agencies, higher education, and K–12 systems, we are helping shape a future where skills are recognized, valued, and translated into meaningful career pathways.”

Scheduled for Monday, March 9, at SXSW EDU 2026 in Austin, Texas, the session will feature:

Dr. Sheena Lawson

Associate Professor, University of the Cumberlands

Institutional Research Analyst, University of the Cumberlands

Senior Manager of Business Development, Public Consulting Group

“Our work in Kentucky demonstrates how Learning and Employment Records and digital wallets can modernize credentialing, strengthen career pathways, and support state and local agencies in building more equitable and effective education-to-workforce pipelines,” said Alicia Stewart, Manager at PCG. “PCG is proud to be continuously featured at SXSW EDU, one of the nation’s most influential education innovation conferences, as we continue to drive solutions that shape the future of learning and work nationwide.”

Beyond the Résumé: How Digital Wallets Bridge Learning and Work in Kentucky, will take place on Monday, March 9, from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM CT at the Austin Marriott Downtown, Room 604/605. Learn more at SXSW EDU Conference & Festival.

About Public Consulting Group

Public Consulting Group LLC (PCG) is a leading public sector solutions implementation and operations improvement firm that partners with health, education, and human services agencies to improve lives. Founded in 1986, PCG employs approximately 2,000 professionals throughout the U.S.—all committed to delivering solutions that change lives for the better. The firm is a member of a family of companies with experience in all 50 states, in Canada, and in Europe. PCG offers clients a multidisciplinary approach to meet challenges, pursue opportunities, and serve constituents across the public sector. To learn more, visit www.publicconsultinggroup.com.