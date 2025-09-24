All Treats, No Tricks: Vita Coco Debuts Halloween Costumes Inspired By Vita Coco Treats™ Flavors for Labubu Dolls*

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vita Coco , (NASDAQ:COCO), America’s leading coconut water brand, is bringing fruity ‘fits and sweet sips to Halloween with the launch of its first-ever mystery kits featuring Halloween costumes for Labubu dolls.

Just in time for spooky season, each Halloween mystery kit reveals either a Strawberries & Creme Vita Coco Treats™ inspired look or an Orange & Creme Vita Coco Treats™ inspired look. Each kit will include one Vita Coco Treats, a Halloween costume for a Labubu, and a mini-Treats keychain for Labubu and collectors to match. The Halloween mystery kit will be released in highly limited quantities starting October 1st for Vita Coco loyalty members — merging fun, flavor, and fandom.

Vita Coco Treats is the newest addition to the brand’s portfolio of coconut water, milk and juice-based beverages. Light yet indulgent, the coconutmilk-based Strawberries & Creme and Orange & Creme flavors offers consumers a perfectly sweet and refreshingly delicious treat whenever they need it most — and starting today, they’re the inspiration behind a playful new way to treat yourself: with Halloween costumes for your Labubu dolls.

“Our Treats line has always been about fun and guilt-free indulgence,” said Jane Prior, Chief Marketing Officer of The Vita Coco Company. “These costumes bring that spirit to life — pairing the joy of Strawberries & Creme and Orange & Creme Treats with one of the most beloved collectables out there. These kits are really the ultimate way to treat yourself this Halloween.”

Mystery kits are available for free to Vita Coco loyalty members — while supplies last. Starting today, fans can head to VitaCoco.com to sign up for the loyalty program. Entries will officially open to enrolled loyalty members on October 1, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. ET. For those who miss out on the initial drop, costumes will also be available to win through an ongoing in-store sweepstakes, open to all consumers.

For additional information about Vita Coco, please visit vitacoco.com and follow the brand on Instagram , TikTok , X , and Facebook .

*Labubu is a registered trademark of Pop Mart. The costumes included in the mystery kits were created by Vita Coco, with no involvement from Pop Mart.

About The Vita Coco Company

The Vita Coco Company is a family of brands on a mission to reimagine what’s possible when brands deliver healthy, nutritious, and great-tasting products that are better for consumers and better for the world. This includes its flagship coconut water brand Vita Coco and protein-infused water PWR LIFT. The Company was co-founded in 2004 by Michael Kirban and Ira Liran and is a public benefit corporation and Certified B Corporation. Vita Coco, the principal brand within the Company’s portfolio, is the leading coconut water brand in the U.S. With electrolytes, nutrients, and vitamins, coconut water has become a top beverage choice among consumers after a workout, in smoothies, as a cocktail mixer, after a night out, and more.

Press Contact

vitacoco@autumncommunications.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5fccd24b-34fc-40da-8dcc-43d16548c463