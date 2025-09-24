Voltus Partners with Nantum AI to Transform Commercial Buildings into Revenue-Generating Grid Assets

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voltus, Inc. ("Voltus"), the leading virtual power plant (VPP) operator and distributed energy resource (DER) platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Nantum AI, an award-winning integrated energy management platform for smart buildings. The collaboration will enable commercial real estate owners and operators to automatically participate in lucrative ancillary services markets across PJM, NYISO, ISO-NE, and ERCOT, generating new revenue while supporting grid reliability.

Addressing a Critical Market Gap

The U.S. electricity grid faces unprecedented demand for flexible, cost-effective grid-balancing resources. Commercial buildings represent one of the largest untapped opportunities— consuming roughly 37% of U.S. electricity —yet fewer than 5% currently have fully modernized core systems that can easily incorporate digital technologies like the automation and building intelligence required to regularly participate in grid services. This partnership directly addresses that gap by making sophisticated demand response accessible to any commercial building.

Integration Maximizes Building Flexibility and Earnings

Through a direct API integration, Voltus's real-time market management platform—including its AI Adjuster and Predictive Market Offers tools— connects with Nantum AI's building automation system. When grid services are needed, Voltus automatically sends dispatch signals to Nantum's platform, which executes precise, zone-specific energy adjustments such as temporary HVAC setpoint modifications, lighting dimming, and equipment cycling. At the end of each dispatch, the system automatically restores normal building operations.

This automation fits squarely within the Voltus platform's focus on eliminating the complexity and manual effort required for demand response participation.

Industry Leadership Driving Market Transformation

"Commercial buildings are a vastly underutilized resource for grid reliability and decarbonization," said James Gill, Senior Director of Product Management at Voltus. "This partnership represents exactly the kind of innovation our customers expect from us—taking complex market participation and making it completely automated. By layering Voltus's AI-driven market intelligence on top of Nantum AI's building automation, we ensure that every flexible kilowatt generates maximum value for building owners while strengthening grid resilience."

“The earnings potential of pairing Nantum’s automation capabilities with Voltus can offer newfound revenue and savings opportunities for buildings across the nation,” explained Gary Chance, CEO at Nantum AI. “These numbers vary across locations, but automated curtailment will become the norm. As more power is required, the grid needs to reduce strain without sacrificing users’ safety and comfort — we’re excited to partner with Voltus to lead this innovation.”

The integrated solution is available to commercial buildings today. Reach out to info@voltus.co to learn more.

About Nantum AI

Nantum AI is an award-winning, integrated energy platform for smart buildings that empowers owners and operators with actionable insights and automation through powerful AI algorithms. By saving energy, reducing carbon emissions, and lowering costs without sacrificing occupant health or comfort, Nantum AI enables buildings to meet performance targets through real-time and predictive data, as well as intelligent recommendations. To learn more, visit www.nantum.ai.

About Voltus

Voltus is a leading DER technology platform and virtual power plant operator connecting distributed energy resources to electricity markets, delivering less expensive, more reliable, and more sustainable electricity. Voltus’s commercial and industrial customers and DER partners generate cash by allowing Voltus to maximize the value of their flexible load, distributed generation, energy storage, energy efficiency, and electric vehicle resources in these markets. To learn more, visit www.voltus.co.

