Fieldguide Among World’s First with ISO 42001 Certification, Setting the Bar for Responsible AI in Audit & Advisory

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fieldguide, the leader in professional-grade agentic AI for audit and advisory, today announced it has achieved ISO 42001 certification, the international standard for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems (AIMS). At a time when AI adoption is accelerating and firms are demanding greater trust and accountability, Fieldguide stands among the first audit and advisory platforms to earn this certification, reinforcing its position as a trusted innovator in the profession.

ISO 42001 is the world’s first global benchmark for responsible AI governance, providing organizations with a framework to ensure AI is developed and deployed in alignment with international best practices. By securing certification through a rigorous external audit, Fieldguide has demonstrated that its AI systems, policies, and safeguards meet the highest standards for ethical AI development and oversight.

This certification builds on Fieldguide’s SOC 2 compliance, underscoring the company’s ongoing commitment to trust, transparency, and enterprise-grade security. Together, these credentials further validate Fieldguide’s readiness to deliver responsible, auditable AI at scale for the profession.

“Fieldguide was founded to bring the power of AI to audit and advisory with the responsibility the profession demands,” said Jin Chang, CEO and co-founder of Fieldguide. “Our ISO 42001 certification reflects that commitment. It affirms our belief that firms deserve AI they can trust—AI that is secure, transparent, and aligned with the values of the profession. With this milestone, we’re helping the industry move forward with confidence.”

Unlike generic AI tools, Fieldguide’s professional-grade agentic AI is purpose-built for audit and advisory, with compliance and auditability as first principles. This certification affirms that foundation, ensuring firms can adopt agentic AI with confidence while elevating quality, precision, and client trust.

As one of the first to achieve ISO 42001 for end-to-end agentic AI automation in audit and advisory, Fieldguide gives firms a clear path to accelerate AI adoption under globally recognized standards of governance. Recently, Fieldguide launched the AI Maturity Framework (AMF) , a first-of-its-kind roadmap designed to help firms move from fragmented experimentation to scalable, AI-first transformation. The AMF provides a practical framework for firms to adopt AI responsibly, scale intelligently, and build the foundation for the future of the profession.

In a rapidly evolving AI landscape, securing ISO 42001 certification reinforces Fieldguide’s role in shaping the future of the profession with enterprise-ready, auditable AI.

