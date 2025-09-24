Skilled Trades College Partners with UFC® Legend Georges St-Pierre to Inspire the Next Generation of Trades Champions

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skilled Trades College (STC) , a national leader in pre-apprenticeship skilled trades training, is proud to announce a landmark partnership with Canadian UFC® legend Georges St-Pierre to inspire the next generation of skilled trades professionals. As part of the partnership, St-Pierre is entering the Octagon to back the UFC® Building Champions Scholarship powered by GSP with STC, which will launch its next cohort in Spring 2026.

For St-Pierre, the initiative is deeply personal with a long family history in the trades. As one of Canada’s most celebrated athletes, he has consistently shown a commitment to giving back to Canadians and opening doors for people across the country. The scholarship reflects his drive to help the next generation pursue rewarding, hands-on careers that can provide stability and pride for years to come.

“Success in the Octagon takes discipline, resilience, and a relentless work ethic; the same qualities needed to thrive in the trades,” said St-Pierre. “I’m proud to join the fight to help the next generation of trades professionals step up and build lasting careers. Partnering with STC shines a spotlight on what’s possible for those willing to put in the work — they can truly come out as champions.”

With more than 700,000 skilled trades workers expected to retire in Canada by 2028, the demand for new talent has never been higher. Since opening its doors 18 years ago, STC has graduated thousands of students across its six campuses, equipping them with the training and tools to launch meaningful careers in the skilled trades. The scholarship will continue to help meet this urgent need by removing financial barriers and creating new pathways for young Canadians to step into the industry. Ralph Cerasuolo, President and Founder of STC, echoed the importance of bringing St-Pierre’s fighting spirit into this initiative:

“Georges is a Canadian legend whose values of grit and perseverance perfectly align with our mission,” said Cerasuolo. “We’re thrilled to team up with GSP and UFC to shine a spotlight on the trades and give more young people the opportunity to step into this arena and come out with rewarding careers.”

This collaboration builds on STC’s ongoing commitment to elevating the trades industry through meaningful partnerships, including recent initiatives with UFC athletes Jasmine Jasudavicius, Michael Malott and NBA star Scottie Barnes.

The UFC® Building Champions Scholarship powered by GSP will cover full tuition and essential learning materials, enabling recipients to begin their journey toward becoming apprentices in their chosen trade. With GSP’s national platform, the initiative will reach even more Canadians across the province, inspiring them to consider the trades as a pathway to a rewarding and stable career. Mike Di Donato, Chief Operating Officer of STC, highlighted how this scholarship will transform lives:

“The Building Champions Scholarship is about giving Canadians the opportunity to fight for a better future,” said Di Donato. “With Georges in our corner, we’re bringing visibility and a message of resilience that will inspire youth from coast to coast. By investing in their training, we’re helping them step into the trades with confidence and build careers that can stand strong through uncertainty and last a lifetime.”

To learn more about Skilled Trades College, its programs, and upcoming scholarship opportunities, visit skilledtradescollege.ca

About Georges St-Pierre

Georges “GSP” St-Pierre is one of the most decorated athletes in mixed martial arts history and is widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters of all time. Born in Saint-Isidore, Quebec, he rose from humble beginnings to capture the UFC Welterweight Championship in 2006, later reclaiming the title in 2008 and defending it nine consecutive times. In 2017, he made history again by winning the UFC Middleweight Championship, becoming one of only four fighters ever to hold titles in multiple weight divisions. Over his career, he amassed 26 wins, the record for most victories in UFC title fights, and became a three-time Canadian Athlete of the Year (2008–2010). Inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2021, GSP remains a global icon known for his discipline, resilience, and relentless pursuit of excellence. Today, he continues to inspire millions worldwide while championing opportunities for Canadians to build strong, meaningful futures. To learn more, go gspofficial.com

About Skilled Trades College of Canada

Founded in 2008, the Skilled Trades College of Canada (STC) is a registered career college under the Private Career College Act, 2005. STC has earned a reputation for excellence in construction training and is acknowledged as best in class for its industry-relevant programming. As the Canadian leader in training youth for the skilled trades, STC offers year-round, hands-on pre-apprenticeship programs in Electrical, Plumbing, Home Renovation, HVAC, and Data & Smart Home Wiring. Training takes place across six campuses in the Greater Toronto Area, preparing students to be job-ready from day one.

In addition to its programs, STC has built a track record of notable partnerships that expand opportunities for students, including collaborations with NBA star Scottie Barnes, UFC, CIBC, and more to fund life-changing scholarships. To learn more, visit skilledtradescollege.ca .

