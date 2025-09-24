Second Front Systems and Carahsoft Announce Game Warden® Platform Now Available on Google Cloud for FedRAMP® High

WILMINGTON, Del. and RESTON, Va., Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Second Front Systems (2F), a public-benefit software company powering software for the free world, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that 2F Game Warden® is now available on Google Cloud Platform (GCP) for Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) High environments, following its FedRAMP High authorization in August 2025 .

This milestone builds on Second Front’s prior listing of Game Warden in the Google Cloud Marketplace at Department of Defense (DoD) Impact Levels (IL) 2, 4 and 5—establishing Game Warden as one of the few platforms unifying civilian and defense authorizations on Google Cloud.

“Extending Game Warden to FedRAMP High on Google Cloud reflects our commitment to giving agencies and innovators maximum flexibility,” said Mamie Cruse, EVP of Mission Success at Second Front. “By building on our existing Google Marketplace presence and working with Carahsoft, we’re enabling customers to deploy secure software across civilian and defense networks faster—through trusted procurement channels and with greater confidence in compliance and mission success.”

Game Warden is a fully accredited DevSecOps platform that streamlines how independent software vendors (ISVs) deploy to regulated environments. Already authorized for DoD IL2–6, the addition of FedRAMP High on multiple clouds underscores Game Warden’s role as a trusted platform for mission-critical software.

Key Benefits of Game Warden:

Accelerated Accreditation: Achieve DoD Authority to Operate (ATO) in as little as 90 days; FedRAMP Marketplace listing in as little as 180 days.

Integrated Security & Compliance: Continuous monitoring and audit-ready security baked into every deployment.

Continuous monitoring and audit-ready security baked into every deployment. Operational Efficiency: A fully managed hosting environment that reduces complexity and costs for ISVs and agencies, with seamless procurement through Carahsoft’s contract vehicles and reseller partners.



“By achieving FedRAMP High authorization with multi-cloud availability, Second Front demonstrates its platform as a dependable, high-performance solution for agencies seeking to obtain an ATO,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. “Game Warden supports FedRAMP and DoD deployments for ISVs on GCP and fast tracks accreditation and authorization processes. Carahsoft and its reseller partners are pleased to offer Second Front’s solutions to the Public Sector.”

As Second Front’s Master Government Aggregator®, Carahsoft ensures seamless procurement of Game Warden through its reseller partners and contract vehicles, including SEWP V (NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B).

For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at (703) 871-8585 or SecondFront@carahsoft.com.

