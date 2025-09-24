Quasar Expeditions, an Award-winning Luxury Ocean Cruise Operator, Selects Flywire as Exclusive Payments Provider

Flywire delivers streamlined, secure payment experiences for Quasar Expeditions, voted by Travel + Leisure as the #1 Intimate-Ship Ocean Cruise Line for 8 consecutive years (2018-2025) and #2 Tour Operator of 2024

Global travel providers increasingly choose Flywire for its strong ERP integrations, cross-border payment network and dedicated client support

BOSTON, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Quasar Expeditions, an-award winning tour operator for luxury and adventure ocean travel, announced it has selected Flywire Corporation (Flywire) (Nasdaq: FLYW), a global payments enablement and software company, as its exclusive payments partner. The partnership will enhance the payment experience for Quasar’s growing clientele and provide seamless integration into the company’s booking system for efficient payment processing and reconciliation. With the addition of Quasar to its growing client roster, Flywire is deepening its presence in the ocean experiences subsector, which is helping to fuel the overall growth of Flywire’s travel business.

Voted by Travel + Leisure as the #1 Intimate-Ship Ocean Cruise Line for 8 consecutive years (2018 - 2025), as well as the #2 Tour Operator of 2024, Quasar has spent almost four decades serving those who seek well-appointed accommodations, unparalleled adventures, five-star cultural cuisine, and awe-inspiring wildlife encounters. Providing experiences in Galapagos, Patagonia, Chile, Ecuador, or Peru, Quasar promises authentic experiences and lifetime memories, and Quasar travelers become not only expedition enthusiasts, but conservators.

To align with its growth and better serve its customers, Quasar Expeditions sought to upgrade its payments experience and transition away from its legacy provider. In particular, Quasar sought a platform designed to handle the unique challenges of travel payments, that could rectify some of the hidden pricing and customer service issues that arose with its previous provider. Quasar selected Flywire for its robust global payment network, which not only eliminates hidden costs but also gives travelers a seamless experience—they can see transparent pricing, track payments in real time, and receive around-the-clock multilingual support if issues arise. Now, Quasar can provide its discerning clientele a seamless, secure, and highly localized payment experience, accommodating a wide array of currencies and payment methods.

Flywire was also selected for its robust integration with PEAK 15, the multi-day tour operator software that Quasar uses for bookings, accounting, and more. This seamless integration enhances Quasar's ability to automate the reconciliation processes, reduce administrative complexities, and ultimately reduce back-office friction. It also allows Quasar to serve not only its global customers but also its own geographically dispersed team, which operates simultaneously from offices around the world using the platform. Ultimately, this partnership reinforces Quasar's commitment to delivering unparalleled service from booking to disembarkation.

"Having seen Flywire's proven success with other leading luxury travel brands, we were confident in their profound understanding of the sector and their ability to address our specific payment challenges," stated Linda Andersson, Booking and Customer Service Manager at Quasar Expeditions. "Our experience with Flywire has been exceptional; both our guests and staff consistently praise its intuitive ease of use, and the client support can’t be beat. While the technology is robust, it's their dedicated team that makes all the difference."

Ocean-based travel experiences, such as yacht charters, liveaboards and expedition cruises, have helped make this subsegment among the fastest growing of Flywire’s travel business. Ocean-based experiences cater to luxury travelers looking to combine adventure, exclusivity, and environmental immersion. The growth of Flywire’s ocean experiences business has also fueled expansion into new geographic regions, such as Chile and Indonesia, where Flywire has signed a number of new clients that are focused on diving experiences and expeditions. To further optimize the payment experience, Flywire has recently invested in local-language client support dedicated to Bahasha Indonesian-speaking clients in the region, and has enhanced its integration capabilities with Tour Amigo, a booking system built specifically for multi-day travel with many clients throughout Indonesia.

"Ocean experience providers, like Quasar Expeditions, operate within a complex global landscape that demands a payments solution capable of handling diverse currencies, myriad local payment methods, and stringent regulatory requirements across borders," said Colin Smyth, SVP and GM of Travel at Flywire. "Our platform is uniquely positioned to meet these challenges head-on by providing a highly localized and secure payment experience that simplifies cross-border transactions, accelerates reconciliation, and ultimately enhances the customer journey. We understand the intricacies of the travel sector, enabling us to help our partners deliver the seamless service their luxury clients expect."

Resources

To learn more about Flywire’s solutions for the travel industry visit: https://www.flywire.com/industries/travel





About Flywire

Flywire is a global payments enablement and software company. We combine our proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for our clients and their customers.

Flywire leverages its vertical-specific software and payments technology to deeply embed within the existing A/R workflows for its clients across the education, healthcare and travel vertical markets, as well as in key B2B industries. Flywire also integrates with leading ERP systems, such as NetSuite, so organizations can optimize the payment experience for their customers while eliminating operational challenges.

Flywire supports more than 4,800** clients with diverse payment methods in more than 140 currencies across 240 countries and territories around the world. Flywire is headquartered in Boston, MA, USA with global offices. For more information, visit www.flywire.com . Follow Flywire on X (formerly known as Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook .

**Not including Flywire’s Invoiced and Sertifi acquisitions

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Flywire’s expectations of its travel business. Flywire intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as, but not limited to, “believe,” “may,” “will,” “potentially,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “would,” “project,” “target,” “plan,” “expect,” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations that involve risks, changes in circumstances, assumptions, and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in Flywire's forward-looking statements include, among others, the factors that are described in the “Risk Factors” and “Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of Flywire's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, which are on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov/ . The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and Flywire undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contacts

Sarah King

Media@Flywire.com

Investor Relations Contact